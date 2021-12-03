Central Bank studies reviewing savings correction rule

The Central Bank (BC) is studying the revision of the savings account correction rule.

The proposal was unveiled by BC’s president, Roberto Campos Neto, at an event promoted on the 26th by the São Paulo Real Estate Purchase and Sale Union (Secovi-SP).

“We have been studying the subject of savings a lot. There is obviously a desire to make changes,” he said.

According to Campos Neto, the change should be gradual (in other words, in phases) and would undergo a public consultation. The proposal is to announce a more “hedgeable” formula, linked to the allocation of resources.

“Savings have multiple steering connections, which makes change quite traumatic. You have to do it in phases, in a very slow way, because, if not, you can create a rupture in ‘funding’ and some things”, explained the BC president.

“Since this is a very profound change, it most likely needs to be carried out with public consultation, listening to everyone, to make sure that we are going to do something that will benefit the financial sector”, continued Campos Neto.

Today, savings account remuneration is 70% of the Selic rate per year (currently at 7.75%), plus the variation of the Referential Rate (TR), which is zero.

If the Selic target exceeds 8.5%, the additional savings income will be 0.5% per month (6.17% per year).

The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) meets on the next 7th and 8th to decide on the Selic rate. In the minutes of the last meeting, when the basic interest rate rose from 6.15% to 7.75% per annum, the agency foresaw another adjustment of the “same magnitude”.

“With the Selic at 2%, we were worried about high migration to savings. With the interest rate rising, we are concerned about the outflow of funds from savings”, pondered Campos Neto at the virtual event.