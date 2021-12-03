Chamber debates changing the statute of the elderly to allow an increase in health plans – 12/02/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

The special commission created by the Chamber of Deputies to study changes in the laws on health plans is already discussing a drastic change in legislation: the modification of an article in the statute of the elderly that prohibits discrimination against them “in health plans by charging different amounts due to of age”.

RADICAL TURN

According to a minute circulating among the commission’s congressmen, a comma would be added to this sentence, followed by the sentence: “the application of the readjustment of the last age group after the age of sixty being allowed to be applied in installments”.

BOMB

The newsroom fell like a bomb among consumer protection experts and market scholars.

CAMOUFLAGE

“Under the appearance of an installment plan, it will be allowed, in practice, to periodically increase the prices of plans for the elderly, which is currently not allowed”, says Professor Mário Scheffer, from the Department of Preventive Medicine at USP (University from Sao Paulo).

CAMOUFLAGE 2

“If passed, it will be one of the cruelest laws you can have at the moment. It will be a hidden increase,” he continues.

ROTTEN FISH

“They are selling rotten fish very well wrapped up”, says professor Ligia Bahia, from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro.

FLOOR

They also point to internal committee documents that show the discussion between parliamentarians and the Ministry of Health that could result in the end of reference plans, which guarantee broad coverage for diseases.

OTHER SIDE

The column tried to locate deputy Hiran Gonçalves (PP-RR), rapporteur of the proposal. But he could not be reached for comment on the inquiries. Another member of the collegiate said, on condition of anonymity, that the text circulates among parliamentarians, but it is not yet the definitive version that will be submitted to vote.

