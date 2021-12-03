Champions of 71 extol Atlético-MG extraordinary and celebrate the double: “It’s the crowd that deserved the most” | athletic-mg

They made history on the field. Now they’ve followed a new route of glory from a distance. The 1971 champions join the Atleticans to celebrate the conquest of Atlético-MG in 2021, 50 years after the cup raised by Oldair. More than just joining the crowd, they want to revere those who are the heart and soul of the club: the fans.

“Rooster was extraordinary”

2 out of 5 Vanderlei Paiva Brazilian champion in 1971 with Atlético-MG — Photo: TV Galo Vanderlei Paiva Brazilian champion in 1971 with Atlético-MG — Photo: TV Galo

Vanderlei Paiva was on the field in all the games of the 71 campaign. The former midfielder, the lineman who most often wore the alvinegra shirt (559 matches), praises Atlético de Cuca’s campaign, sovereign throughout practically the entire championship. Since taking the lead, in the 15th round, the club has not dropped out. Nothing stopped the title. For Vanderlei, an award for the fans’ passion.

– The championship knocked on the door for several years. But this time, nothing took it out of our hands. The Rooster was left, it was extraordinary. And the crowd deserves too much. I remember that when I started playing for Atlético, back in the 60s, we used to travel around the countryside by bus. And I had to stop on the road because some fans gathered to wait for the bus to pass.

“After winning the title in Rio, when we returned to Belo Horizonte, to get to Atlético’s headquarters, it took us about four or five hours. The crowd took to the avenues, streets. It was a garland. And now it was again.”

“This title belongs to the fans”

3 out of 5 Humberto Ramos, Brazilian champion in 1971 with Atlético-MG — Photo: TV Globo Humberto Ramos, Brazilian champion in 1971 with Atlético-MG — Photo: TV Globo

On that December 19, 1971, Humberto Ramos invaded the area to cross the ball to Dario. The accurate headbutt sealed the conquest. A game immortalized in the memory of Alvinegros. The retaking of the cup after five decades is a gift for the fans, says former midfielder Humberto.

– It’s the most loyal fans there is. Atlético, in a certain period, went through a hiatus without gaining absolutely anything. And the fans remained firm, filling the Mineirão. Every year that started, the fan dreamed: “Is it going to be this year?”. And he never gave up. One of the most important reasons for Atlético to regain this title is the loyalty of the fans.

“The fans are Atlético. Atlético are the fans. The others make history, but pass. But who sustains, and sustained, year after year the institution is the fans of Rooster. This title belongs to the fans. It’s the crowd that most deserved this achievement.”

4 out of 5 Lola, Brazilian champion at Atlético-MG in 1971 — Photo: Ronaldo de Oliveira Lola, Brazilian champion at Atlético-MG in 1971 — Photo: Ronaldo de Oliveira

Former midfielder Lôla praises the work of coach Cuca. Highlights that the coach built a solid, intelligent and aggressive team. And it’s another one that remembers the fan celebrating the achievement of the Brazilian Nationals.

– Cuca hit the team. Atlético, from the beginning, broke down. It is the best team in Brazilian football. He knows how to be fast, knows how to be tactical, is tidy, knows how to defend himself. I already said that the team was the champion for four rounds. I wish that many friends who played for Galo were still here, some champions from 71, who are gone.