Change of route in Palmeiras! Football director, who would be changed, should move to 2022 and participate in planning

Anderson Barros, football director at Palmeiras, was unanimous. Much praised by Maurício Galiotte and members of the board, Barros had no idea what his future would be like once Leila Pereira took over the club.

After the tri-championship of Libertadores and the impeccable work outside the four lines, the director practically maintained his bond with Verdão. He is actively working on planning for 2022 and is expected to continue at the Football Academy.

The years 2020 and 2021 were not easy years. With no audience in the arena due to the new coronavirus pandemic, Palmeiras had to remodel itself and invest less in football. By valuing its own athletes and giving opportunity to the base boys, the club won four titles in two years: Paulista, Copa do Brasil and Libertadores in 2020, and the Libertadores bichampionship in 2021.

Even without having much money at his disposal, Barros worked well and hit crucial points for the group. When selling Matías Viña, the executive sought out the young Piquerez for the vacancy. And the player started well, took over the title and was one of the pillars of the achievement in Uruguay.

Hired at the end of 2019, Barros arrived to take over the vacancy left by Alexandre Mattos, who was fired alongside coach Mano Menezes. More restrained and appearing less, he gained the trust of the board and received constant support from Galiotte and his deputies.

+ Palmeiras maintains hegemony and leadership in the titles of Brasileirão despite the conquest of Atlético-MG. See list!

+ Follow Palmeiras Online on Twitter

+ Follow Palmeiras Online on Facebook

+ Subscribe to the Palmeiras Online channel on Youtube

+ Listen to the Palmeiras Online PodCast

+ Join the Palmeiras Online channel on Telegram