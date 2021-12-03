‘Chase Mania’ · TV News

Fiuk fell out with Tatá Werneck during an interview on Lady Night. The talk show had ex-BBB and Thiaguinho as guests in the edition shown on Thursday night (2). The son of Fábio Jr. was irritated when the presenter questioned him about his relationship with Thaisa Carvalho. ”Persecution Mania,” complained the singer.

The situation between the two had already been anticipated by the TV news in August, when the program was recorded. The mood weighed heavily behind the scenes, and the moment was not cut off from the episode that aired.

The two were talking about the exposure of their personal life when Tatá asked about Juliette Freire, with whom Fiuk had a rapprochement at Big Brother Brasil 21. ”Persecution mania,” complained the singer.

Clara Maria’s mother was embarrassed by the guest’s attitude, but continued with the humorous tone of the hearing. ”Weighed the weather, huh? Out of nowhere,” she said, drawing laughter from the audience.

”Oh, you said it would be funny, you weren’t going to make fun of me. I have a difficulty. I know I’m public, my life is public. But I have a lot of difficulty,” Fiuk continued.

He then cited the example of keeping social media up to date with private details: ”Oh, I farted yesterday…”. ”I didn’t ask for a bang, I asked for a date,” the actress cut in.

”Damn it, Tatá”, the artist was bothered again. ”Fiuk, what’s the problem? You’re a man. Sorry, but he’s straight, and he’s dating,” concluded Tatá, putting an end to the matter.

Check out the excerpt from the interview and the reactions of internet users:

