Check out the full event schedule

THE CCXP Worlds 21 announced today (2) the schedule of its stages on the two days of the event. The first, Tribe Game Arena, starts at 9 am on Saturday (4), while the last to finish will be the Omelet Stage, at 11 pm on Sunday (5).

Check the times and stages below:

Saturday

Tribe Game Arena – 9 am to 4 am (on Sunday)

Worlds to Collect – 11am to 7pm

Omelet Stage – 2pm to 3pm and 10pm to 11pm

Artist’s Valley by Santander – from 3 pm to 5 pm

Creators & Cospley Universe – 5pm to 7pm

Thunder Stage – 7pm to 10pm

Sunday

Tribe Game Arena – 9 am to 7:30 pm

Worlds to Collect – 11am to 7pm

Omelet Stage – 2pm to 3pm and 9:30pm to 11pm

Artist’s Valley by Santander – from 3 pm to 5 pm

Creators & Cospley Universe – 5pm to 7pm

Thunder Stage – 7pm to 9:30pm

CCXP opened free registration for the FREE credential and the sale of CCXP Worlds 21’s DIGITAL and HOME Experience packages to the general public – just visit the event website.

In addition, it is also possible to guarantee the entries for the CCXP22, which will be in person and promises to be the biggest edition of all time, including the FULL Experience ticket and the UNLOCK package, as well as the other formats.

This first batch will have a special price, which lasts until December 6th – or until tickets sell out. Remember that all fans who purchase any ticket for the 2022 edition also earn a CCXP Worlds 21 DIGITAL Experience credential.

check out price details for each entry mode here.

O Omelette now has a channel on Telegram! Participate to receive and debate top pop culture news (t.me/omelet).