Check out the new 360° selfie taken by Curiosity rover on Mars

This Monday (29) NASA released a new selfie made by the Curiosity rover, which has been exploring the surface of Mars for nine years. The robot stopped its climb of Mount Sharp, a 5.5 km high mountain in the center of Gale crater, to take the image.

The photo is actually a mosaic of 81 other images captured on November 20 by the MAHLI (Mars Hand Lens Imager) camera, mounted on the robot’s mechanical arm. Two versions were released: a wide angle that shows more of the terrain around the Curiosity and a closer angle that shows the rover better.

In the wide-angle image below, you can see, to the right of Curiosity, the “Mountain Rafael Navarro”, named after Rafael Navarro-Gonzalez, an astrobiologist from the Curiosity mission who died earlier this year.

“Wide” version of the selfie made by Curiosity. To the right of the image is the “Mountain Rafael Navarro”. Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

In the more closed image, there is a “U” structure behind and to the left of the rover. It’s the “Maria Gordon Pass”, Curiosity’s next destination.

“U” structure on the left, at the bottom of the image, is the next Curiosity target. Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Curiosity sent martian “postcard”

Last week, Curiosity had already presented humanity with an incredible “postcard” of the Martian landscape seen from the slopes of Mount Sharp, a place it is currently exploring.

The image was taken on November 16 (the 3,299th Martian day, or sun, of the mission), when engineers ordered the rover to make two sets of mosaics, or composite images, capturing the scene at 8:30 am and again at 4:10 pm in the Mars local time.

The two times provided contrasting lighting conditions that highlighted a variety of landscape details. The team then combined the scenes into an artistic recreation that includes elements of the morning scene in blue, the afternoon scene in orange, and a combination of both in green.

So the image appears to have two light sources, an orange on the left and a bluish one on the right. In other words, it’s not how we would see the landscape if we were in the rover’s seat. But even so, it’s breathtaking. Check it out below:

“Postcard” from Mars. Image taken from black-and-white photos captured by the Curiosity rover and colorized by NASA teams. Image: NASA/JPL

