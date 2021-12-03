Check out the results of Quina 5720 and Timemania 1720 this Thursday (12/2)

Caixa Econômica Federal draws, this Thursday night (2/12), five lotteries: Quina’s 5720 contests; 2387 of Lotofácil; 2305 of the Double Seine; 1720 for Timemania and 538 for Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

quinine

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 1.5 million, had the following numbers drawn: 04-06-15-40-44.
timemania

Timemania, with an expected prize of BRL 2.9 million, presented the following result: 09-22-30-32-40-62-54. The team of the heart is Roraima, from Roraima.
double sena

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 18-17-22-34-43-45 in the first draw; 20-19-30-35-39-50 in the second draw. The expected prize is R$ 2 million.
lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to whoever hits the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 02-04-05-08-09-10-12-16-17-19-20-21-22-24-25.
Lucky day

With an expected prize of BRL 600 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 08-12-18-19-28-29-31. the lucky month is December.
