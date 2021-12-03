Check the schedule of vaccination against Covid-19 this Thursday (12/2)

This Thursday (12/2), from 9 am to 5 pm, the City of Fortaleza intends to vaccinate against Covid-19 about 7,000 people by appointment, for second and third doses.

In addition, there will be first dose care for people from 12 years of age and older, registered for more than 24 hours in Digital Health, at specific points, as described below.

Consult registration

Lists with the list of those scheduled are available at https://coronavirus.fortaleza.ce.gov.br. It is also possible to consult the website https://vacineja.sepog.fortaleza.ce.gov.br.

Necessary documents

When attending the vaccination center, it is necessary to present the original documents: identity card (with photo), CPF, National Health Card (CNS) and proof of residence.

Adolescents who do not have a RG may bring their birth certificate along with a document with a photo, which can be a single ticket or student ID card. In the case of a second dose, also take the vaccination card.

Check out the service schedule for this Thursday (12/2)

** The service on demand occurs according to the maximum daily capacity of each vaccination center

FIRST DOSE

1 – Assistance to teenagers aged 12 to 17:

Events Center, Shoppings Iguatemi and RioMar Fortaleza

2 – Assistance to those aged between 18 and 59 years, registered for more than 24 hours in Digital Health, residents of Fortaleza:

Events Center, Shoppings Iguatemi and RioMar Fortaleza and Sesi da Parangaba

3 – Assistance to those aged 60 or over, registered for more than 24 hours in Digital Health, residents of Fortaleza:

Events Center, Shoppings Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

4- Care for pregnant and postpartum women registered for more than 24 hours in Digital Health, residents of Fortaleza:

RioMar Kennedy Events and Shopping Center

SECOND DOSE

1 – Assistance to those who missed the appointment or reached the deadline for the second dose of the AstraZeneca brand:

Events Center, Shopping Iguatemi and RioMar Kennedy, Sesi da Parangaba and health posts that have a Covid-19 vaccination room

2 – Attendance to those who missed the appointment or reached the deadline for the second dose of the Pfizer brand:

Events Center, Shoppings RioMar Fortaleza, RioMar Kennedy and Iguatemi, and health centers that have a Covid-19 vaccination room

3 – Assistance to those who missed the appointment or reached the deadline for the second dose of the CoronaVac brand:

Events Center, Shoppings RioMar Fortaleza, RioMar Kennedy and Iguatemi and Sesi Parangaba

THIRD DOSE

1 – Care for seniors who missed their previous appointment for the third dose:

Events Center (drive), RioMar Fortaleza and Iguatemi malls and health posts that have a Covid-19 vaccination room

2 – Care for immunosuppressed patients who missed their previous appointment for the third dose:

Shoppings RioMar Fortaleza, Iguatemi and Events Center

3 – Care for health workers who missed their previous third dose schedule:

Shoppings RioMar Fortaleza, Iguatemi, Events Center and health posts that have a Covid-19 vaccination room

5 – Care for the general population who missed their previous appointment for the third dose:

Shoppings RioMar Fortaleza, RioMar Kennedy and Iguatemi, Events Center and health centers that have a Covid-19 vaccination room

Health post addresses

– Regional Health I

Carlos Ribeiro (Rua Jacinto Matos, 944 – Jacarecanga)

Casemiro Filho (Av. Francisco Sá, 6449 – Barra do Ceará)

Francisco Domingos (Avenida Castelo Branco, 4707 – Barra do Ceará)

Floresta (Rua Ten. José Barreira, 251 – Álvaro Weyne)

Guiomar Arruda (Rua General Costa Matos, 06 – Pirambu)

Maria Aparecida (Av. K, 915 – Vila Velha)

Lineu Jucá (Rua Vila Velha, 101 – Barra do Ceará)

Paulo de Melo (Rua Bernardo Porto, 497 – Monte Castelo)

Rebouças Macambira (Rua Creuza Rocha, s/n – Jardim Guanabara)

Virgílio Távora (Av. Mons. Hélio Campos, s/n – Cristo Redentor)

Zenirton Pereira (Rua José Roberto Sales, 475 – Barra do Ceará)

– Regional Health II

Aida Santos e Silva (Rua Trajano de Medeiros, 813 – Vicente Pinzón)

Benedito Arthur de Carvalho (Rua Jaime Leonel, 228 – Luciano Cavalcante)

Frei Tito (Rua José Cláudio Costa Lima, 100 – Praia do Futuro)

Sister Hercília Aragão (Rua Frei Vidal, 1821 – São João do Tauape)

Miriam Porto Mota (Rua Cel. Jucá, 1636 – Aldeota)

Odorico de Morais (Rua Esperantina, s/n – Cais do Porto)

Pius XII (Rua Belizário Távora, s/n – Pius XII)

Rigoberto Romero (Rua Alameda das Graviolas, 195 – City 2000)

– Regional Health III

Anastácio Magalhães (Rua Delmiro de Farias, 1679 – Rodolfo Teófilo)

Cdfam Prof. Gilmário Mourão (Rua Pernambuco, 1674 – Pici)

Fernandes Távora (Rua Maceió, 1354 – Henrique Jorge)

Francisco Pereira De Almeida (Rua Paraguai, 351 – Bela Vista)

Hermínia Leitão (Gen. Couto Street, 470 – Quintino Cunha)

Humberto Bezerra (Rua Hugo Victor, 51 – Antônio Bezerra)

Lícinio Nunes De Miranda (Rua 06, no number – Quintino Cunha)

Luís Recamonde Capelo (Rua Maria Quintela, 935 – Bonsucesso)

Mariusa Silva Sousa (Rua Araça, s/n – Bonsucesso)

Meton de Alencar (Rua Perdigão Sampaio, 820 – Antônio Bezerra)

Sobreira de Amorim (Rua Des. Luís Paulino, 190 – Jóquei Clube)

Waldemar Alcântara (Rua Silveira Filho, 903 – Jóquei Clube)

– Regional Health IV

Abel Pinto (Travessa Goiás, s/n – Democrito Rocha)

Dom Aloiso Lorscheider (Rua Betel, 1895 – Itaperi)

Gothardo Peixoto F. Lima (Rua Irmã Bazet, 153 – Ladies)

Gutemberg Braun (Rua Monsenhor Agostinho, 505 – Vila Peri)

Jose Valdevino Carvalho (Rua Guará, S/N – Itaoca)

Oliveira Pombo (Rua Rio Grande do Sul, no number – Couto Fernandes)

Antônio Ciríaco (Rua Gomes Brasil, 555 – Parangaba)

Roberto Bruno (Av. Borges de Melo, 910 – Fátima)

Turbay Barreira (Rua Gonçalo Souto, 420 – Vila União)

– Regional Health V

Dom Lustosa (Rua A, s/n – Granja Lisboa)

Edmilson Pinheiro (Av. H, 2191 – Granja Lisboa)

Fernando Diógenes (Rua Teodoro de Castro, no number – Granja Portugal)

João Pessoa (Rua Rubi, s/n – Jardim Jatobá)

José Galba de Araújo (Av. Sen. Fernandes Távora, 3161 – Genibaú)

José Paracampos (Rua Alfredo Mamede, 250 – Mondubim)

Jurandir Picanço (Rua Duas Nações, s/n – Granja Portugal)

Luciano Torres de Melo (Delta Street, 365 – Manoel Sátiro)

Luiza Távora (Travessa São José, 940 – Mondubim)

Pedro Celestino (Rua Gastão Justo, 215 – Maraponga)

Pontes Neto (Rua 541, nº 150 – 2nd stage Conjunto Ceará)

Regina Maria Severino (Rua Itatiaia, 889 – Canindezinho)

Régis Jucá (Av I, 618 – Mondubim)

Ronaldo Albuquerque (Av I, s/n – Conj. Ceará/Genibaú)

Siqueira (Rua. Eng. Luís Montenegro, 485 – Siqueira)

Viviane Benevides (Rua João Areas, 1296 – Manoel Sátiro)

– Regional Health VI

Alarico Leite (Av. dos Paroaras 301 – Passaré)

Anísio Teixeira (Rua Guarany, 355 – Pq. Itamaraty)

César Cals de Oliveira (Rua Capitão Aragão, 555 – Alto da Balança)

Edilmar Norões (Rua H, 319 – Dois Irmãos Park)

Edmar Fujita (Av. Alberto Craveiro, 1480 – Boa Vista)

Evandro Ayres de Moura (Av. Castelo de Castro, s/n – Conj. Palmeiras)

Acrísio Eufrasino de Pinho (Crossing of 12th and Palmeiras dos Índios – Pedras streets)

Bárbara de Alencar Municipal School – Uaps Fausto Freire (Av. Isabel Bezerra, 416 – Parque Santa Maria)

Galba de Araújo (Av. Recreio, 1390 – Lagoa Redonda)

Hélio Góes Ferreira (Av. Eng. Leal Limaverde, 453 – Sapiranga)

Jangurussu (Rua Estrada do Itaperi, 146 – Passaré)

Janival de Almeida (Rua Coelho Garcia, 25 – Passaré)

João Hipólito (Rua 03, nº 88 – Dias Macêdo)

José Barros de Alencar (Rua José Nogueira, 180 – Pedras)

Luís Franklin (Rua Alexandre Vieira, no number – Coaçu)

Manoel Carlos Gouveia (Av. Des. Faustino Albuquerque, 486 – Jardim das Oliveiras)

Maria Grasiela (Rua Edésio Monteiro, 1450 – Santa Fé)

Mattos Dourado (Av. Des. Floriano Benevides, 391 – Edson Queiroz)

Melo Jaborandi (Rua 315, nº 80 – Jangurussu)

Messejana (Rua Guilherme Alencar s/n – Messejana)

Monteiro de Moraes (Av. Evilásio Miranda s/n – Sapiranga Coité)

Otoni Cardoso do Vale (Rua José Teixeira Costa, 643 – Paupina)

Pompeu Vasconcelos (Rua 05, s/n, Conj. João Paulo II – Barroso)

Sítio São João (Rua Verde Cinco, 71 – Jangurussu)

Waldo Pessoa (Street Cap. Hugo Bezerra, 75 – Barroso)

Luís Albuquerque Mendes (Rua Benjamim Franklin, 735- Serrinha)