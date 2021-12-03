Chevrolet overtakes Volkswagen and is runner-up in November

In another month of retraction in sales of new vehicles, the Brazilian market consumed 161,027 cars and light commercial vehicles in November. According to official license numbers released today (12/2) by Fenabrave, the result is 24.84% lower than in the same period in 2020. Compared to October, however, there was an increase of 7.30%.

The accumulated result for 2021, of 1,780,906 units, is still positive at 3.66% – it is noteworthy that in the previous month this number was close to 8%. In the dispute between the automakers, Fiat (30,694) completed 11 consecutive months at the top, but this time with a much smaller advantage over its closest rival.

In recovery after months of paralyzed production, Chevrolet (28,430) was placed 2nd. With the biggest drop among the top three (-36.8%), Volkswagen (21,689) had one of its weakest results in recent months. On Friday in October, Toyota (14,269) narrowly beat Hyundai (14,062) and secured the 4th position.

Among the top ten placed, only Nissan (6,848) had a better result than last year. 10th, Caoa Chery (3,683) has already surpassed Ford (2,046) in the year to date. Citroën (2,760) and Land Rover (565) stood out with growth above 130%.

POS. BRAND TOTAL 2021 NOV 21 (A) PART. OCT 21 (B) NOV 20 (C) % VARIATION (A / B) % VARIATION (A / C) 1st FIAT 395,581 30,694 19.06% 29,397 39,457 4.41% -22.21% 2nd CHEVROLET 208,432 28,430 17.66% 19,091 39,220 48.92% -27.51% 3rd VW 274,613 21,689 13.47% 25,999 34,342 -16.58% -36.84% 4th TOYOTA 154,066 14,269 8.86% 12,679 14,812 12.54% -3.67% 5th HYUNDAI 167,071 14,062 8.73% 13,463 18,036 4.45% -22.03% 6th JEEP 135,598 10,643 6.61% 13,232 12,708 -19.57% -16.25% 7th RENAULT 113,471 9,744 6.05% 7,537 12815 29.28% -23.96% 8th NISSAN 59,458 6848 4.25% 4,527 5,518 51.27% 24.10% 9th HONDA 74,319 5,807 3.61% 6588 8931 -11.85% -34.98% 10th CAOA CHERY 36,048 3,683 2.29% 4,526 2,254 -18.63% 63.40% 11th PEUGEOT 26,044 3,048 1.89% 3,020 1,858 0.93% 64.05% 12th CITROËN 20,267 2760 1.71% 1,881 1,189 46.73% 132.13% 13th FORD 35,158 2,046 1.27% 1,737 14,906 17.79% -86.27% 14th MITSUBISHI 18,582 1988 1.23% 1,530 1,773 29.93% 12.13% 15th BMW 13,388 1,222 0.76% 1,181 1,202 3.47% 1.66% 16th VOLVO 7444 761 0.47% 635 1,033 19.84% -26.33% 17th LAND ROVER 4,594 565 0.35% 296 242 90.88% 133.47% 18th IVECO 3,131 445 0.28% 253 271 75.89% 64.21% 19th AUDI 5,747 432 0.27% 505 686 -14.46% -37.03% 20th KIA 4,542 412 0.26% 404 587 1.98% -29.81% … … … … … … … … … TOTAL 1,780,906 161,027 100.00% 150,068 214,236 7.30% -24.84%

Source: Fenabrave