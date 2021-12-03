Chevrolet overtakes Volkswagen and is runner-up in November

In another month of retraction in sales of new vehicles, the Brazilian market consumed 161,027 cars and light commercial vehicles in November. According to official license numbers released today (12/2) by Fenabrave, the result is 24.84% lower than in the same period in 2020. Compared to October, however, there was an increase of 7.30%.
The accumulated result for 2021, of 1,780,906 units, is still positive at 3.66% – it is noteworthy that in the previous month this number was close to 8%. In the dispute between the automakers, Fiat (30,694) completed 11 consecutive months at the top, but this time with a much smaller advantage over its closest rival.
In recovery after months of paralyzed production, Chevrolet (28,430) was placed 2nd. With the biggest drop among the top three (-36.8%), Volkswagen (21,689) had one of its weakest results in recent months. On Friday in October, Toyota (14,269) narrowly beat Hyundai (14,062) and secured the 4th position.
Among the top ten placed, only Nissan (6,848) had a better result than last year. 10th, Caoa Chery (3,683) has already surpassed Ford (2,046) in the year to date. Citroën (2,760) and Land Rover (565) stood out with growth above 130%.
POS.
BRAND
TOTAL 2021
NOV 21 (A)
PART.
OCT 21 (B)
NOV 20 (C)
% VARIATION (A / B)
% VARIATION (A / C)
1st
FIAT
395,581
30,694
19.06%
29,397
39,457
4.41%
-22.21%
2nd
CHEVROLET
208,432
28,430
17.66%
19,091
39,220
48.92%
-27.51%
3rd
VW
274,613
21,689
13.47%
25,999
34,342
-16.58%
-36.84%
4th
TOYOTA
154,066
14,269
8.86%
12,679
14,812
12.54%
-3.67%
5th
HYUNDAI
167,071
14,062
8.73%
13,463
18,036
4.45%
-22.03%
6th
JEEP
135,598
10,643
6.61%
13,232
12,708
-19.57%
-16.25%
7th
RENAULT
113,471
9,744
6.05%
7,537
12815
29.28%
-23.96%
8th
NISSAN
59,458
6848
4.25%
4,527
5,518
51.27%
24.10%
9th
HONDA
74,319
5,807
3.61%
6588
8931
-11.85%
-34.98%
10th
CAOA CHERY
36,048
3,683
2.29%
4,526
2,254
-18.63%
63.40%
11th
PEUGEOT
26,044
3,048
1.89%
3,020
1,858
0.93%
64.05%
12th
CITROËN
20,267
2760
1.71%
1,881
1,189
46.73%
132.13%
13th
FORD
35,158
2,046
1.27%
1,737
14,906
17.79%
-86.27%
14th
MITSUBISHI
18,582
1988
1.23%
1,530
1,773
29.93%
12.13%
15th
BMW
13,388
1,222
0.76%
1,181
1,202
3.47%
1.66%
16th
VOLVO
7444
761
0.47%
635
1,033
19.84%
-26.33%
17th
LAND ROVER
4,594
565
0.35%
296
242
90.88%
133.47%
18th
IVECO
3,131
445
0.28%
253
271
75.89%
64.21%
19th
AUDI
5,747
432
0.27%
505
686
-14.46%
-37.03%
20th
KIA
4,542
412
0.26%
404
587
1.98%
-29.81%
…
…
…
…
…
…
…
…
…
TOTAL
1,780,906
161,027
100.00%
150,068
214,236
7.30%
-24.84%
Source: Fenabrave