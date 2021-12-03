Chevrolet overtakes Volkswagen and is runner-up in November

In another month of retraction in sales of new vehicles, the Brazilian market consumed 161,027 cars and light commercial vehicles in November. According to official license numbers released today (12/2) by Fenabrave, the result is 24.84% lower than in the same period in 2020. Compared to October, however, there was an increase of 7.30%.

The accumulated result for 2021, of 1,780,906 units, is still positive at 3.66% – it is noteworthy that in the previous month this number was close to 8%. In the dispute between the automakers, Fiat (30,694) completed 11 consecutive months at the top, but this time with a much smaller advantage over its closest rival.

Fiat Strada Volcano 1.3 2021
Chevrolet Onix
Volkswagen Gol 1.6 MSI AT6 2019

In recovery after months of paralyzed production, Chevrolet (28,430) was placed 2nd. With the biggest drop among the top three (-36.8%), Volkswagen (21,689) had one of its weakest results in recent months. On Friday in October, Toyota (14,269) narrowly beat Hyundai (14,062) and secured the 4th position.

Among the top ten placed, only Nissan (6,848) had a better result than last year. 10th, Caoa Chery (3,683) has already surpassed Ford (2,046) in the year to date. Citroën (2,760) and Land Rover (565) stood out with growth above 130%.

POS.

BRAND

TOTAL 2021

NOV 21 (A)

PART.

OCT 21 (B)

NOV 20 (C)

% VARIATION (A / B)

% VARIATION (A / C)

1st

FIAT

395,581

30,694

19.06%

29,397

39,457

4.41%

-22.21%

2nd

CHEVROLET

208,432

28,430

17.66%

19,091

39,220

48.92%

-27.51%

3rd

VW

274,613

21,689

13.47%

25,999

34,342

-16.58%

-36.84%

4th

TOYOTA

154,066

14,269

8.86%

12,679

14,812

12.54%

-3.67%

5th

HYUNDAI

167,071

14,062

8.73%

13,463

18,036

4.45%

-22.03%

6th

JEEP

135,598

10,643

6.61%

13,232

12,708

-19.57%

-16.25%

7th

RENAULT

113,471

9,744

6.05%

7,537

12815

29.28%

-23.96%

8th

NISSAN

59,458

6848

4.25%

4,527

5,518

51.27%

24.10%

9th

HONDA

74,319

5,807

3.61%

6588

8931

-11.85%

-34.98%

10th

CAOA CHERY

36,048

3,683

2.29%

4,526

2,254

-18.63%

63.40%

11th

PEUGEOT

26,044

3,048

1.89%

3,020

1,858

0.93%

64.05%

12th

CITROËN

20,267

2760

1.71%

1,881

1,189

46.73%

132.13%

13th

FORD

35,158

2,046

1.27%

1,737

14,906

17.79%

-86.27%

14th

MITSUBISHI

18,582

1988

1.23%

1,530

1,773

29.93%

12.13%

15th

BMW

13,388

1,222

0.76%

1,181

1,202

3.47%

1.66%

16th

VOLVO

7444

761

0.47%

635

1,033

19.84%

-26.33%

17th

LAND ROVER

4,594

565

0.35%

296

242

90.88%

133.47%

18th

IVECO

3,131

445

0.28%

253

271

75.89%

64.21%

19th

AUDI

5,747

432

0.27%

505

686

-14.46%

-37.03%

20th

KIA

4,542

412

0.26%

404

587

1.98%

-29.81%

TOTAL

1,780,906

161,027

100.00%

150,068

214,236

7.30%

-24.84%

Source: Fenabrave

