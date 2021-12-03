Chico Pinheiro performs live ‘striptease’ to celebrate Atltico’s title

Chico Pinheiro displays Atltico-MG uniform (photo: Reproduo/TV Globo)

This Friday morning (3/12), presenter Chico Pinheiro, from TV Globo, made a point of celebrating the conquest of the Brazilian championship by Atltico-MG during his live participation in Bom dia, Brasil and Mais Voc.

“Thank God this is Friday, today’s Rooster Day. Rooster won,” said Chico, dancing and referring to the meme. The presenter appeared on the morning show with a miniature rooster and showed a cell phone case emblazoned with a rooster.

He took the opportunity to tell that he held back in the celebration of Atltico’s goals in the game against Bahia this Thursday (2) so as not to lose his voice.

“Look, I yelled three times in three goals on the porch of my house. I yelled three times and stopped. I said, ‘Tomorrow, I won’t have a voice,'” joked Chico.

Later, participating in Mais Voc, the journalist took off his tie, shirt and showed off the Atltico uniform, which he wore underneath everything. “We have a Chico Pinheiro strip early in the morning. Very chic!”, joked Ana Maria Braga . See the videos below:





“The sight now the [final da] Brazil’s Cup. If we lived on title, we were lost. We don’t support the football team. We are athletics. How could you handle 50 years without the title? When Rooster wins, a party is complete. When Galo doesn’t win, we’re still athletic,” said Chico Pinheiro afterward.