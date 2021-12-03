Chico Pinheiro performs live ‘striptease’ to celebrate Atltico’s title

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Chico Pinheiro performs live ‘striptease’ to celebrate Atltico’s title 5 Views

reproduce
Chico Pinheiro displays Atltico-MG uniform (photo: Reproduo/TV Globo)

This Friday morning (3/12), presenter Chico Pinheiro, from TV Globo, made a point of celebrating the conquest of the Brazilian championship by Atltico-MG during his live participation in Bom dia, Brasil and Mais Voc.

“Thank God this is Friday, today’s Rooster Day. Rooster won,” said Chico, dancing and referring to the meme. The presenter appeared on the morning show with a miniature rooster and showed a cell phone case emblazoned with a rooster.

He took the opportunity to tell that he held back in the celebration of Atltico’s goals in the game against Bahia this Thursday (2) so as not to lose his voice.

“Look, I yelled three times in three goals on the porch of my house. I yelled three times and stopped. I said, ‘Tomorrow, I won’t have a voice,'” joked Chico.

Later, participating in Mais Voc, the journalist took off his tie, shirt and showed off the Atltico uniform, which he wore underneath everything. “We have a Chico Pinheiro strip early in the morning. Very chic!”, joked Ana Maria Braga . See the videos below:


“The sight now the [final da] Brazil’s Cup. If we lived on title, we were lost. We don’t support the football team. We are athletics. How could you handle 50 years without the title? When Rooster wins, a party is complete. When Galo doesn’t win, we’re still athletic,” said Chico Pinheiro afterward.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Fiuk gets annoyed by Tatá Werneck’s questions on Lady Night: ‘you said it would be funny’ – Zoeira

the ex-BBB fiuk was one of the guests of the lady night, on the night …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved