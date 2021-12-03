Chico Pinheiro reveals to Ana Maria Braga that he presented Bom Dia Brasil with Atlético-MG shirt under his suit | Minas Gerais

Journalist Chico Pinheiro, who is constantly in love with Atlético-MG, took off his suit in the studio at Good morning Brazil during the program More you, this Friday morning (3), to show that, underneath, he wore a Rooster shirt.
Chico presented the newspaper normally, but when he went live with Ana Maria Braga, at the More you, he didn’t have any ceremony: he took off his jacket and tie, got up, opened the buttons on his shirt and kept the one from the cock on display.
Chico Pinheiro started by taking off his suit to show the Atlético-MG shirt during the Mais Você — Photo: TV Globo
Chico Pinheiro taking off his tie during the Mais Você — Photo: TV Globo
Chico Pinheiro taking off his tie during Mais Você — Photo: TV Globo
Chico Pinheiro shows Galo’s shirt under his suit during the program Mais Você — Photo: TV Globo
The presenter celebrated the Brazilian Championship won by the Minas Gerais club this Thursday night (2), at Arena Fonte Nova, in Salvador (BA), against Bahia. The score was 3 to 2 for Rooster.
“I said I was going to surprise you. I’m going to do something today, I’ve been asked several times, I’ve never done it, I’ve never come like this, but today I promised to do it, and I’ll do it now. Please, the camera for me follow along, because today it’s like that, look. This is Galo!”, said the journalist, enthusiastically.
“We have a Chico Pinheiro strip early in the morning, very chic that,” joked Ana Maria.
Chico Pinheiro pays tribute to Galo and the Atleticans at Bom Dia Minas
Chico Pinheiro also participated in the good morning mine, early this Friday morning, and celebrated the victory of the Rooster (see video above).
The program exhibited images of Chico’s celebration at home. The presenter even danced and told how his passion for Atlético-MG began.
“It started when I was little, when I lived in the Floresta neighborhood, and an aunt took me to a corner, my brother and I, to see the fans coming back from Independência on Rua Pouso Alegre, on the corner of Itajubá (…) When the truck with Atlético’s flags and charanga went up, we went crazy, we thought it was beautiful,” he said.
Chico also presented a tribute to the rooster and the fans and was moved. “We are not simple football fans, we are athletics”, says an excerpt of the text.