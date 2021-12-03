Chief is sentenced to prison after one person dies and 31 suffer poisoning from eating pie

LONDON — 40-year-old chef John Croucher was sentenced to four months in prison and a one-year suspension after one person died and 31 others suffered food poisoning after eating a meat pie he made. The case took place in the village of Hinton-in-the-Hedges, in Northamptonshire, England, in 2018, and was judged on Thursday.

The group attended the same church and went to the Crewe Arms restaurant to hold a celebration. The fatal victim, Elizabeth Neuman, was 92 years old. She vomited several times after eating the pie and died of gastrointestinal bleeding at the site, while other parishioners became ill. In total, 35 people were at the event, but three of those present escaped the tragedy because they were vegetarians.

In court, Croucher admitted the crime of violating food safety rules and regulations. He claimed to have prepared the food in a “hurry” at the time and pointed out that after 20 years working in kitchens, he became “a better chef” due to the “horrible circumstance”.

“Remorse is an understatement. This is something I will never forget. Because of that, I’m a better chef. It’s a shame that was the cost,” he said, as reported by The Guardian.

Judge Sarah Campbell stressed during the trial that Elizabeth Neuman was “a healthy person” and that “no sentence could reflect the loss caused to the family”.

“Croucher was the chef that night. The minced meat was not cooked properly, it was placed in a pan of ice water. Croucher needed to leave, so he placed the minced meat in plastic wrap in the fridge overnight. Then he cooked again and added hot mashed potatoes. He also did not measure the temperature when it was served – described the judge.

Congregation members decided not to seek damages against the chef, the restaurant or the owner, Neil Billingham. The latter was fined £9,000 and ordered to pay £1,000 in court costs. The restaurant was fined nearly £3,000.

For 12 weeks, the establishment has had new owners and a new team of employees. In a note, they clarified that they are “aware of the incident in 2018, but that it has absolutely nothing to do with us as new owners. We are working with residents to ensure that Crewe remains a part of the community for many years to come.”