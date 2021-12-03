Child star is gunned down at age 22 in the US

Photo: The Grosby Group





Jonshel Alexander, child star of the film Indomitable Dreamy, was shot dead last Saturday night (27) in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States, at age 22. The information is from the American newspaper Deadline.

According to police, the artist was accompanied by a man, who did not have his identity revealed and was also shot. The actress was found dead at the scene. The man was already taken to a hospital.

Alexander first became known at age 12, when he played Joy Strong in the feature film Indomitable Dreamy, which was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Direction and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Alexander was too big to play the protagonist Hushpuppy, a role that was left to Quvenzhané Wallis, at the time 6 years old. However, director Benh Zeitlin decided that she would appear in the film as a supporting actress.

“We adapted a part of the movie that was inspired by her. A lot of the lines were written by her and a lot of the character was born out of who Jonshel really was. Her character in the movie is called Joy Strong, which always seemed to describe Jonshel perfectly,” he explained, who said he was devastated by the death of the young woman.

Police asked anyone with information about the crime to get in touch.

SOURCE: Portal R7