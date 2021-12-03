City Hall extends mandatory presentation of vaccination passport against Covid-19 – City Hall of Rio de Janeiro

The vaccination passport is now required in more establishments – Marcos de Paula/Rio City Hall The vaccination passport is now required in more establishments – Marcos de Paula/Rio City Hall

The City Hall published this Thursday (2/12), in the Official Gazette, the Rio Decree No. 49,894, which expands the obligation to present the vaccination passport against Covid-19 for access to accommodation and accommodation establishments, including the rental of properties by season and services contracted by application. The document will also be required in bars, cafeterias, restaurants, cafeterias, food services, for the accommodation of customers seated indoors; beautifying, aesthetic and similar services; shopping centers and shopping centers; Passenger transport services by meter or app.

Since the 27th of August, proof of vaccination is already required in gyms, sports stadiums and gyms, cinemas, theaters, museums, galleries and art exhibitions, conventions, conferences, among others.