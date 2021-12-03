Closest to Earth pair of supermassive black holes discovered

With the help of Very Large Telescope (VLT) from the European Southern Observatory (ESO), astronomers have discovered the pair of super massive black holes closest to Earth found to date. The two objects also have a much smaller separation than any other pair of these objects discovered so far, which points to their eventual merger into a single giant black hole.

Located in galaxy NGC 7727, in the constellation Aquarius, the pair of supermassive black holes is about 89 million light-years away from Earth. Despite looking distant, this pair beats by a large margin the proximity record for such a system, which was 470 million light years. This makes it the closest known pair of black holes to us.

Supermassive black holes lurk at the heart of massive galaxies. When two of these galaxies merge, their black holes end up on a collision course. The pair at NGC 7727 holds the record for the smallest separation between two supermassive black holes, as they are observed to be only 1,600 light years apart.

scheduled merger

“This is the first time we’ve found two supermassive black holes so close together – actually less than half the distance previously known for such objects,” said Karina Voggel, astronomer at the Strasbourg Observatory (France) and main author of study published online in the magazine Astronomy & Astrophysics.

“The small separation and speed of the two black holes indicate that these objects will merge into a single giant black hole, probably in the next 250 million years,” added co-author Holger Baumgardt, professor at the University of Queensland (Australia). The fusion of black holes like these could explain the existence of the most massive black holes in the universe.

Voggel and his team were able to determine the masses of the two objects by looking at how the gravitational pull of black holes influences the motion of the stars that surround them. The largest black hole, located at the very center of NGC 7727, has a mass of nearly 154 million times the mass of the Sun. Meanwhile, its companion is 6.3 million solar masses.

It is the first time that masses have been measured in this way for a pair of supermassive black holes. This was only possible due to the proximity of this system to Earth and the detailed observations that the team obtained at the Paranal Observatory, in Chile, with the Multi-Unit Spectroscopic Explorer (Muse), an instrument mounted on ESO’s VLT. Voggel learned to work with him during his time as a student at ESO. Measuring the masses with Muse and using additional data obtained with NASA/ESA’s Hubble Space Telescope allowed the team to confirm that the objects in NGC 7727 were in fact supermassive black holes.

Many more can exist

Astronomers previously suspected that this galaxy hosted two black holes. However, its presence had not yet been confirmed, since large amounts of high-energy radiation emitted in its vicinity are not observed, which would be a sure indication of its presence. “Our discovery implies that there may be many more of these fused galaxy relics that may contain many massive black holes waiting to be discovered,” Voggel said. “This could increase the total number of supermassive black holes in the local universe by 30%.”

The search for similarly hidden supermassive black hole pairs is expected to take a big leap with ESO’s Extremely Large Telescope (ELT). The new equipment should start operating later this decade, in the Chilean Atacama desert.

“This detection of a pair of supermassive black holes is just the beginning,” said co-author Steffen Mieske, ESO astronomer in Chile and head of Scientific Operations at Paranal. “With the Harmoni instrument, which will be mounted on the ELT, we will be able to detect objects like this one, but much further away than is currently possible. ESO’s ELT will be essential to understanding these objects.”

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her home; see pictures

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach