Colombia seizes hundreds of tarantulas and insects bound for Germany

Hundreds of wild spiders and insects were apprehended by Colombian authorities this Thursday (2), thwarting an alleged attempt to smuggle them to Europe, according to the Colombian Environment Department.

A statement from Bogotá’s environmental authority said at least 232 tarantulas, 67 cockroaches, nine spider eggs and a scorpion with seven of its hatchlings had been confiscated at the capital’s El Dorado airport.

The insects were in more than 200 plastic containers hidden in a suitcase, the statement said.

Two German citizens were arrested and will be prosecuted, officials said. They said they were taking the animals to Germany for academic purposes but were not allowed to collect and transport them.

Bogotá Environment Secretary Carolina Urrutia said that even if people intend to use wild animals for scientific research, they still need permission from the competent authorities to remove them from the country.

This is the second incident in less than three months that authorities have seized wild specimens intended to be illegally exported from Colombia.

In September, authorities confiscated a shipment of nearly 3,500 shark fins bound for Hong Kong.

(Translated text. Click here to read the original in English)