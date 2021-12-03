Comedians are sick with ‘torture’ in reality TV by Tom Cavalcante and Clarice Falcão · TV News

Presented by Tom Cavalcante and Clarice Falcão, the reality LOL: Se Laugh, It’s Era! confines several comedians in one house, where they are forbidden to laugh. With the “torture”, the comedians even feel sick at the Brazilian attraction of Prime Video, which debuts this Friday (3) on the streaming service.

O TV news had access to the first episodes and believes that fans of the genre should recognize great stars of national comedy, such as Nany People, Thiago Ventura and Bruna Louise. Besides, it’s hard to contain laughter when you see the comedians’ war to make others laugh.

“Here I’m going to die!” exaggerates Ventura in the promotional trailer for the first season, which was split into six short, half-hour chapters. In the production, the comedians are placed in a room with more than 40 surveillance cameras installed, in addition to paraphernalia, ridiculous costumes (such as roast chicken and vagina), food and drinks (alcoholic or not).

The rules are simple: you cannot laugh. Anyone who laughs once receives a yellow card as a warning; the second time, he receives a red card and is eliminated from the game. In addition to Cavalcante and Clarice, a team monitors the ten participants, but it is the presenters who press the warning button to penalize the artists.

The last one to survive without giving two giggles earns R$ 350,000 to donate to a charity and a trophy from the program.

Debuting in command of a reality show, Clarice Falcão is addicted to the format and tells the report that she did not seek references for the challenge, as she preferred to show her own style of presentation.

I’m a big fan of reality TV, I see all the [estilos] possible. It was a dream of mine to present, if I was going to enter [como participante], it would burn me a lot, so as a presenter there is a certain distance, it was really good. I wasn’t exactly inspired by anyone, I took a risk, I really enjoyed seeing LOL. I wanted to understand how the game works, understand the reality, so that I can feel in charge and take care of it in the best way possible.

In the cast are Nany People, Thiago Ventura (It’s Cabral’s Fault), Bruna Louise (Carlota’s Fault), Estevam Nabote (Back Door), Diogo Defante (Parafernalha), Marlei Cevada (It’s Our Square), Igor Guimarães (Pânico), Flavia Reis (Zorra), Noemia Oliveira (Porta dos Fundos) and Yuri Marçal (Men?).

The first three episodes of the series debut this Friday, with the other three will be made available on Amazon’s streaming platform next Friday (10).

LOL: If you laugh, it’s over! is a version of the original format Hitoshi Matsumoto Presents Documental, from Japan, which has gained editions in several countries, such as Mexico and Australia.

Check out the trailer: