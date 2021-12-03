Companies rush to offer 5G in Brazil before Christmas | Technology

reproduction 5G may reach some locations later this year

Infrastructure companies and telecom operators started a real dispute behind the scenes to anticipate the launch of at least part of the new 5G network.

Companies are rushing to make a soft opening

, with a sort of tasting of the new service in strategic neighborhoods of the country’s main cities, even before Christmas.

It is an anticipation of the deadline required by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) in the auction held in November. This forecasts that the new frequency will be available in Brazilian capitals until the beginning of the second half of 2022.

The fifth generation of mobile internet will allow connection speeds up to a hundred times faster than the current 4G. The companies’ strategy is to try to get ahead and hook the first consumers.

Unprecedented forecast by the GSMA, the association of operators, indicates that Brazil should reach its first million 5G customers by 2022, a number that should rise to 50 million by 2025. Currently, there are more than 450 million fifth-generation telephony connections in the world.

‘Islands of Technology’

TIM, according to the Director of Technology, Leonardo Capdville, is already prepared to launch the “pure” 5G network — that is, without the shortcuts of 5GDSS, a technology already available today, but which uses part of the 4G standard and, therefore, offers much lower speed — at the same time that the frequency, now used for TV broadcasts, is released by Anatel.

“We are already doing several tests with Qualcomm, Motorola and several companies, testing business applications in the energy, agribusiness and automobile sectors. The idea is that all this gear is already working. When the spectrum becomes available, we are ready to activate the network” , said Capdeville.

According to industry sources, for the common user, there may be “islands” with the technology in small areas of large urban centers, places where it would be easier to obtain frequency release by Anatel.

Murilo Barbosa, Ericsson’s Business Vice President for the Southern Cone of Latin America, says that, after the 5G auction, the implementation of the network actually began, with the teams already on the street. According to him, the company already has more than two thousand orders.

Deadline for capitals is July 2022

“There are chances of having a Christmas 5G. We did several tests together, and this mutual collaboration is very important. We are in a moment to receive orders from customers, configure the equipment and make them ready to activate,” explained Barbosa.

At an event this week in the United States, for the first time in person since the beginning of the pandemic, Qualcomm, one of the largest chip makers in the world, said it is working on new partnerships to accelerate the massification of 5G. In all, the American company has agreements with 180 telecoms in more than 60 countries.

In Brazil, Qualcomm joined efforts with TIM, the Swedish Ericsson and Motorola for unprecedented tests on the “pure” 5G network. According to the rules defined by Anatel, capitals must have this network installed by July 2022.

Qualcomm also announced a global partnership with Japan’s NEC, from infrastructure, to develop a fifth-generation open network, in which it will be possible to unite equipment from various manufacturers. In Brazil, together with TIM, the company is looking for new suppliers.

“Joining forces is critical to advancing the 5G mobile ecosystem and accelerating the innovation cycle to enable a fast track to roll out modern large-scale networks.” highlighted Alex Katauzian, senior vice president of Qualcomm.

Integrated equipment

NEC closed a global agreement with Telefónica, owner of Vivo, to carry out open network tests in four countries, including Brazil. The executive director of NEC, Angelo Guerra, explained that the company is also talking to other Brazilian operators.

“The idea is for us to integrate with equipment from other manufacturers. With this, it will be possible to achieve greater savings for companies and the consumer. Our goal is to reach 20% market share in 2030 worldwide, as well as in Brazil”, said Guerra.

For Alejandro Adamowicz, director of the GSMA, the volume of tests and partnerships sets the tone for the importance of 5G, as everyone wants to be the first to launch the new network, both operators and equipment manufacturers.

“Nobody wants to be without 5G. Therefore, we are seeing more and more partnerships between companies and the development of new business models”.