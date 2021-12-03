‘Comparing with Corinthians is a joke’

Deyverson recalled the goals he scored in Real Madrid and Barcelona and needled Corinthians

Author of the Palmeiras title goal in the final of Conmebol Libertadores, Deyverson recalled some important moments he experienced in European football.

In an interview with flow, the striker remembered the goals he scored in the giants Real Madrid and Barcelona when he played in Spain and still poked the Corinthians.

“Man, I’m not going to tell you that it’s the same thing as scoring at Corinthians, because Real Madrid is on another level, right!? Corinthians until it gets to where Real is… (laughs). Compare Palmeiras with Real, that’s ok, then yes (laughs). Comparing Corinthians with Real Madrid is kidding, it’s kidding (laughs)”, said the player.

Against Real Madrid, Deyverson has already scored the net wearing the jersey of two different Spanish clubs: Lift and Alave.

“Scoring a goal for Real Madrid… it’s like I had a goal for Real Madrid and I scored a goal for Palmeiras… you know what I mean? It’s unbelievable, it’s surreal, with Cristiano Ronaldo there. (She shows her fingers). There’s a picture (laughs). Then Levante fell, Alaves went up, I scored again for Real Madrid, we beat Barcelona at Camp Nou…”, he said.

Now Deyverson will play the Club World Cup with Palmeiras in the UAE. The competition will debut on February 8, at 1:30 pm, against the winner of Al Ahly, from Egypt, and Monterrey, from Mexico.