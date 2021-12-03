Confirmed cases of ‘mysterious itch’ in ST, Triumph and Forest

Published at 5:29 pm this Thursday (2)

Exclusively, XI Geres (Regional Health Management) confirmed to the NEWS LIGHTHOUSE this Thursday (2) the first records of the ‘mysterious itch’ in Serra Talhada, Triunfo and Floresta. The disease has already affected more than 40 neighborhoods in Recife in just one week. To Lighthouse, the director of Geres, Carla Milene, detailed that 4 cases are active in the system, 2 of Serra Talhada, notified on November 24 by Hospam, 1 case in Floresta notified on November 26 at Hospital Coronel Álvaro Ferraz, and another notified yesterday (1st) in Triunfo, at the Felinto Wanderley Mixed Unit. The outbreak already affects 427 people in the state and has caused concern among specialists, as the cause has not yet been identified.

“We monitor through the Integrated and Strategic Center for Health Surveillance (CIEVS), what we are calling pruritic dermatitis to clarify, all 12 health regions in the state are monitoring their territories daily, so a form was built which was passed on to all municipalities in XI Geres and suspected cases that arrive at the health units must immediately fill out this form and forward it to the CIEVS by 3:00 pm. I can already tell you that here in our region we already have 4 cases notified in the system, 2 cases are from Serra Talhada, which were notified on November 24th by Hospam, 1 case which was notified in Floresta on November 26th at the Hospital Colonel Álvaro Ferraz and another case that was notified yesterday (1st) in Triunfo at the Felinto Wanderley Mixed Unit”, warned Carla Millene (photo) in a conversation with Farol de Notícias, stressing:

“What we have to say to the population is that if you observe symptoms of itching, redness, itching, immediately seek a health unit to receive the most appropriate medical care and the team can be notifying this case so we can be forwarded to the Department State of Health. We have an infectious disease specialist, Dr. Demetrios Montenegro, who is in charge of the investigations of this outbreak that is happening in our state of Pernambuco. We still don’t have a definitive conclusion to be able to pass it on to the population, but we are monitoring our municipalities on a daily basis, the cases that are happening are being notified, they are being informed to the State Health Department, I alert and ask the population that every case that comes up of itching, itching, redness of the body, in children, adults and the elderly, look for the nearest health unit so that we can take the appropriate measures.”