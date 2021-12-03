Copa Libertadores team has 10 players from Brazil and Palmeiras sovereignty – Sports

THE Conmebol released this Thursday the selection of the current edition of Liberators cup, closed on Saturday, with the triumph of palm trees. As expected, the teams from Brazil dominated the team, with 10 players among the 11 chosen and with the sovereignty of the champions. the team of Abel Ferreira had five nominees.

The selection is very offensive, with only four players to mark. The “intruder” is right-back Byron Castillo, from Barcelona from Guayaquil, which brought down the Fluminense and went to the semifinal against the Flamengo.

Two-time champion and with a remarkable campaign, Palmeiras was deservedly recognized with an indication in all sectors. In defense there were goalkeeper Weverton and safe Paraguayan defender Gustavo Gómez. In midfield, the undisputed Raphael Veiga and the versatile Dudu. Finally, the great highlight of the last edition, Ron, was once again recognized.

Defeated by 2-1 in the decision, the Cariocas won three names in the selection. Midfielder Arrascaeta, the competition’s top scorer, Gabriel Barbosa, with 11 goals, and Willian Arão, who in America’s ideal team would be the only defensive midfielder or close the defense.

Eliminated in the semifinals after two draws with Palmeiras, but losing the spot for the goal they conceded at home, Atlético-MG had its two main players chosen: left-back Guilherme Arana and forward Hulk.

The selection of Conmebol was like this: Weverton; Castillo, Gustavo Gómez and Guilherme Arana; Willian Arão, Raphael Veiga, Arrascaeta and Dudu; Ron, Hulk and Gabriel Barbosa.