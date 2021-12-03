Cora gains a partner to finish off Flávia; see who · TV news

Cora (Valentina Bandeira) will gain an unexpected partner in her quest to finish off Flavia (Valentina Herszage) in The More Life, The Better!. The scammer will form an alliance with Roni (Felibe Abib), the bandit brother of Neném (Vladimir Brichta). The two will make life hell for the protagonists and will also have a love affair in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

At the chapter set to air next Thursday (9) , the villains will meet and have a strong connection. In addition to the attraction they will feel for each other, they will also have the common goal of destroying their tormentors.

Cora was furious when Flavia abandoned her during the dollar theft. So much so that he sent his brothers, Leco (André Silberg) and Neco (Carlos Silberg), after the dancer to put an end to her. Roni, on the other hand, has always envied everything that Neném has achieved in life. All it took was for the bastard to receive a visit from his brother in jail to go after him.

Shortly after they meet, Cora and Roni will have an intimate encounter. Afterwards, when they realize that they can help each other in their plans for revenge, they will seal a dangerous alliance that will make Flavia and Baby’s lives much more difficult.

The new seven o’clock soap opera debuted in place of the Pega Pega rerun (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded.

The story follows the saga of four protagonists, who gain a second chance from Death (A. Maia) after dying in a plane crash, with the exception that one of them will die in a year permanently.

Find out all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#83 – TV News Award: Best of the Year in Soap Operas!” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.