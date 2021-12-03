Core i3-12100 Alder Lake tests show CPU ahead of Ryzen 3 3300X

Benchmarks also include the Ryzen 3 3100

As with a lot of the unlocked Intel Alder Lake processors that came out first (i5-12600K, i7-12700K and i9-12900K), rumors about upcoming 12th gen CPUs are giving us a sense of what to expect. The current processor is the i3-12100, probably the most basic SKU in the lineup. he appeared giving a lot of work for the AMD Ryzen 3 3300X in benchmarks made by XFastest.

The i3-12100 is a 4 cores and 8 threads and it is not a hybrid CPU as with the models mentioned above. As should happen with the i5-12400, which has already appeared around here in leaks, the input CPU should only rely on the performance cores, Golden Cove. Four of them, in this case.

The CPU has a maximum 4.3 GHz boost clock on a single core and a base frequency of 3.30 GHz, plus 12MB of L3 cache. TDP ranges between 60W and 77W in turbo mode. The i3-12100 was tested on an ASRock Z690 Steel Legend, as other motherboards with more entry-level chipset are not available yet. The configuration also features 16GB DDR4-3600 and an RTX 3060 Ti. Tests compare the Intel CPU with the Ryzen 3 3100 and 3300X.



The i3-12100 was ahead of AMD’s CPUs by far. Most benchmarks were synthetic, and only two games were used in the tests. In Cyberpunk 2077 in FullHD, the three processors deliver the same results. By enabling DLSS and Ray Tracing, the i3-12100 takes the advantage. In CS:GO, only one 4K test was done and the Intel CPU difference for the Ryzen 3 3300X is around 20FPS.

A new rumor about AMD’s upcoming lineups shows that the processors that will compete with the entry-level Intel Core Alder Lake will still be based on Zen 2 7nm. So the right fight is yet to come, as the comparison between different generations is never fair, but that’s what usually happens in rumors and leaks. To see all the results, take a look at the full test here.

