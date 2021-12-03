Corinthians and a company in the agribusiness sector negotiate a sponsorship agreement; see the details

Corinthians is negotiating with a new commercial partner for the 2022 season. my helm he found that the board is in talks with representatives of TAUNSA, a group from the interior of São Paulo formed by four large areas of agribusiness: commodities, agriculture, agri-development and trade.

The initial negotiation is for the company stamp one of your brands on the Corinthians team uniform. TAUNSA would join to replace one of the current partners that has already informed the club that it will not renew the contract for next year. This part of the agreement is already well advanced.

In addition, the club and the group talk for a more advanced negotiation, which could result in a financial contribution for the acquisition of reinforcements. The counterpart for this type of investment is still under discussion, in less advanced negotiations.

Ronaldo Giovanelli, former goalkeeper and member of the club’s Board of Directors, reported last Wednesday on the radio Transamerica that Corinthians was close to announcing a “very strong sponsor”. Without further details, Ronaldo still nailed the agreement that was already signed, just missing the official announcement.

Grupo TAUNSA started in Araçatuba, in the interior of São Paulo, in 2008. Initially, the company worked with dairy production. Its activities were expanded with the acquisition of land in Mato Grosso for the planting of soy and corn. The group was founded by Cleidson Augusto Cruz.

This week, the group announced an investment in Brazilian football – albeit of lesser expression. The company is the new master sponsor of Bandeirante Esporte Clube, from Birigui, also in the interior of São Paulo, which competes in the Series A3 of the Campeonato Paulista.

The agreement was called by Bandeirante as “the biggest sponsorship in history”, but the values ​​were not disclosed. On Bandeirante’s shirt, the company chose to put the name and logo of FORTAUNSA, the agricultural bank of Grupo TAUNSA.

TAUNSA was announced by Bandeirante, from A3 do Paulista, as the new master sponsor of the uniform Disclosure

See more at: Corinthians Marketing and Board of Directors.