Corinthians ends preparation for Majestic in the first leg of the Paulisto Women’s final

This Friday, Corinthians ended the preparation for the derby against São Paulo, on Saturday, at 4 pm, at Morumbi. The match is valid for the first leg of the Paulistão Mulher finals.

This Friday’s activity was attended by full-back Tamires and Yasmim and forward Adriana. The players were with the Brazilian team until last Wednesday and were released by Arthur Elias’ technical committee on Thursday.

Thus, the Corinthians had only one day of preparation with the group. The rest of the squad had been in preparatory training since last Friday.

Corinthians and São Paulo have already faced each other on five occasions in women’s football. Timão came out with the victory in four matches and was defeated once. Alvinegras have 80% of success and eight goals scored against four conceded.

This is not the first time teams have faced each other in a decision. In 2019, the Majestoso also took place in the final of that season’s Paulistão. Corinthians emerged victorious in a match marked by the presence of more than 30,000 Corinthians fans at the Neo Química Arena, which confirmed the duel as the largest female soccer audience in the history of Brazil.

After the first leg this Saturday, Corinthians will host São Paulo next Wednesday, at 9 pm, at Arena Barueri. The duel will have the presence of the fans, but Timão has not released more information about tickets.

See more at: Corinthians Female, Majestic, Training of Corinthians, Corinthians x So Paulo and Campeonato Paulista.