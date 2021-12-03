Corinthians launches a collection of shirts in honor of Sócrates; see photos | corinthians

This Friday, Corinthians launched a complete line of shirts and blouses in honor of Sócrates, the club’s idol and symbol of the Corinthian Democracy period (this Saturday marks the tenth anniversary of the former player’s death). The clothes are a way of remembering the eternal Doctor, an important character in the club’s history.

In its launch text, Corinthians cites the period of Democracy as “one of the greatest prides of the loyal fans” and also remembers other names who created the movement, such as Casagrande, Wladimir, Zé Maria, Biro-Biro and Zenon.

The uniforms have some special details, the main one in the main badge, represented by the fist clenched and raised, one of the symbols of resistance used by Sócrates and a writing style that goes back to the 80s.

– There is no way to think about the greatness of Corinthians without recognizing the importance of everything Socrates did on and off the field. In addition to being one of the greatest players in our history, he was a leader and an engaged citizen, who embraced Corinthian Democracy with his fellow cast members and with my father, Adilson Monteiro Alves, who at the time was the club’s football director. This collection is a recognition worthy of the Doctor’s memory, and I’m sure the fans will be proud and emotional when wearing the shirts – said Duilio Monteiro Alves, president of Corinthians.

The pieces in the collection will be: short-sleeved and long-sleeved dri-fit shirt, polo shirt, jacket and t-shirt, with a female model.

The collection will officially go on sale this Saturday on the website of Nike, Timão’s sports equipment supplier, in physical stores and on the Corinthians official shopping website, in addition to stores throughout Brazil, including Neo Química Arena and the Mega Store at Parque São Jorge.

The product values ​​range from R$199.99 to R$379.99.

