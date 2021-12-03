Corinthians launches shirt in honor of Socrates; see photos and details

This Friday morning, Corinthians performed a very special launch. The club officialized a shirt in honor of Sócrates, one of the greatest idols in the history of Timão. The collection officially goes on sale this Saturday.

The tribute is made to one of the greatest idols in alvinegra history in the year his death completes a decade. Sócrates died on December 4, 2011, at the age of 57, victim of a digestive hemorrhage – on the same day, Corinthians became five-time Brazilian champion.

It is important to note that the new cloak will not be used in matches, but will have a special detail on the club’s crest. The model is white and contains details that refer to the great history marked by Socrates of Corinthian Democracy.

The main badge is formed by the union of the team’s shield with the image of Socrates with his fist clenched – a classic gesture of the Doctor’s commemoration. Also, on the back of the shirt, the writing style that refers to the logo used by the club in the 1980s.

“There is no way to think about the greatness of Corinthians without recognizing the importance of everything Socrates did for the team on and off the field. In addition to being one of the greatest players in our history, he was a leader and an engaged citizen who embraced Corinthians’s Democracy with my fellow cast members and with my father, Adilson Monteiro Alves, who at the time was the club’s Football Director. This collection is a recognition worthy of the Doctor’s memory, and I’m sure the fans will be proud and emotional when wearing the shirts”, said President Duilio Monteiro Alves.

In addition to the shirt, the collection will also have a shirt with long sleeves, a polo and an official jacket. Nike, the material supplier, will also sell the shirts in the Dri-Fit version – a synthetic fabric that allows the garment to be more flexible, light and comfortable.

You will be able to find the shirt through Nike’s official website and stores. In addition, the model can also be found at ShopTimão and throughout the Poderoso Timão chain, including the Neo Química Arena stores and the Mega Store in Parque São Jorge.

Check out the photos of the shirt launched by Corinthians in honor of Dr. Sócrates

