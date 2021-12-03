Corinthians lineup: Giuliano remains in doubt for Sunday | corinthians

Midfielder Giuliano continues to advance in the recovery of an injury to the right thigh, but Corinthians is still in doubt to face Grêmio, on Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), at Neo Química Arena, for the 37th round of the Brazilian Championship.

For the second consecutive day, Giuliano went to the field and practiced with the ball this Thursday. However, the shirt 11 participated in only part of the activity and later carried out field work with the trainer Flávio de Oliveira.

It is possible that the Corinthians coaching staff will adopt the same care with the midfielder as it did with Willian recently and gradually promote the return to the team. Thus, there is a greater chance for shirt 11 to start the duel against Grêmio in reserve.

This Thursday, Sylvinho led a ball possession activity in a small space and then led a tactical practice. Finally, some players performed a complement of submissions, defensive headers and penalty kicks.

Timon has absences for this match, cases of defensive midfielder Gabriel and right-back Fagner, both suspended for the third yellow card, as well as Cantillo, who is recovering from an injury in the posterior muscle of the right thigh.

A probable Corinthians has: Cassius; João Pedro, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Xavier (Roni); Gabriel Pereira, Du Queiroz, Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes; Job

The cast from Alvinegro goes back to training this Friday afternoon, at CT Joaquim Grava.

Corinthians is fourth in the Brasileirão, with 56 points. Grêmio is fighting relegation and is in 18th place, with 36 points.

