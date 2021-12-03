Corinthians refuses Arab club proposal by Rger Guedes

Corinthians received a proposal for one of the main cast members. The Sharjah club, from the United Arab Emirates, tried to hire Róger Guedes, but had a negative response.

The information was released by GloboEsporrte.com. According to the website, the Arab team signaled its interest in hiring the player with values ​​that could reach 8 million euros, around R$ 51 million.

The Corinthians board denied the sale of the player, believing this to be a value lower than what the club would be able to sell the athlete in the future, as it has only 40% of the economic rights of Roger. In addition, Duilio’s objective is to keep the main parts of the squad and only reinforce the team for the 2022 season, when Timão will dispute the Libertadores.

Guedes joined Corinthians in August this year and has a contract until the end of the same month in 2025. The athlete has entered the field 18 times and scored seven goals. Before arriving at Timão, Róger expressed several times his desire to return to Brazil and his desire to defend the Parque São Jorge club. The shirt 123 has been showing a positive environment in the CT alvinegro and has maintained a good relationship with the athletes also off the field.

