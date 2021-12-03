Corinthians refuses UAE club proposal by Róger Guedes | corinthians

Sharjah, from the United Arab Emirates, a club that had already tried to hire the player in the middle of the year, signaled with values ​​that could reach 8 million euros (R$ 51 million). Timon said that the player is not for sale.

In contact with the ge, the board demonstrated that it was aware of the proposal and guaranteed that it is not interested in the athlete’s departure. The offer was taken by Paulo Pitombeira, the player’s agent. Hired in August, the striker only played 18 matches for Timão, with seven goals scored. He has a contract until August 31, 2025.

It is worth remembering that, upon signing the contract, Corinthians was left with only 40% of the player’s economic rights. Timão understands, therefore, that it would only have a profitable negotiation with values ​​well above these.

At the same time, it bets on the player’s permanence as one of the team’s weapons for next year’s Libertadores dispute. Duílio Monteiro Alves’ plan is to bring punctual reinforcements and make the team more stocky for next season.

After passing through China (between 2018 and 2020), Róger Guedes also showed no interest in leaving Brazil at this time. His goal is to try for a spot in the Brazilian national team next year and, in the future, try to transfer to European football.

Completely adapted, he has said that he is happy at Timão and that he wants to win titles in 2022. Recently, several players from the cast attended his son’s birthday party, which shows the good atmosphere that the reinforcement has found at the Parque São Jorge club since your arrival.

The player, by the way, will participate in a press conference on Friday, at CT.

