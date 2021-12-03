Corn and soy will remain positive in 2022

The Institute for Applied Economic Research (Ipea) released, this Wednesday (1/12), a note on agricultural prices and markets, with perspectives for 2022, as well as an analysis of the last quarter of 2021 and the balance of supply and demand. The edition continues with the participation of the National Supply Company (Conab) for the analysis of production and balances of domestic supply and demand and the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics (Cepea/Esalq/USP) for the analysis of domestic prices.

“For 2022, the two main grains – soy and corn – will have a positive production estimate, which may contribute to a greater offer in the domestic market”, signaled Ana Cecília Kreter, associate researcher at Ipea and one of the publication’s coordinators. “Furthermore, Brazil is one of the main producers and exporters of most of the commodities analyzed in this study. Any change in the estimate of Brazilian production also impacts international prices”, complements the researcher.

In fact, the scenario for the coming months is positive. As Allan Silveira, superintendent of Intelligence and Supply Management at the National Supply Company (Conab) adds, “the outlook is for a record soybean harvest (+3.4%), recovery and expectation of record corn production (+ 34.1%) – harmed by drought and frost in 2021 -, a slight decrease in rice production (-1.8%) and an increase in cotton production (+12.6%)”. The improvement in climatic conditions should benefit some crops, such as corn. “If confirmed, Brazil should regain its leading role in the international market, as the second or third largest exporter of the crop in the world, in addition to recovering stocks expected at the end of crop year 2022/23”.

The climate issue, which has brought so much concern to rural producers, is also pointed out as one of the determining factors for the 2022 harvest. The director of Macroeconomic Studies and Policies at IPEA, José Ronaldo Souza Júnior, signals that the climate will contribute to the formation of prices of agricultural products. In addition, the director points out that “international prices show an upward trend thanks to the movement of restocking stocks by several countries and the heating demand for grains, especially those destined for animal feed”.

In the third quarter of this year, there was some stability at high levels of domestic prices, compared to the previous quarter. In the case of soybeans, low stocks in the period and heated demand (both external and domestic) justified the increase. Corn prices, which rose in July and August on concerns about crop development, fell in September thanks to the advance of the harvest. The rise in wheat was impacted by concerns about the weather, good domestic demand and high import parity.

According to Nicole Rennó, a researcher in the Macroeconomics area at Cepea, movements in domestic agricultural prices in the third quarter were quite varied. “For grains, stability at high levels reflected good demand and adjusted supply. In livestock, chicken, milk and eggs rose with the increase in demand for cheaper proteins and production costs, but the bovine arroba fell in light of the suspension of shipments of this meat to China,” she said.

In the case of coffee, the restricted supply of the current crop, resulting from the negative biennial and the unfavorable weather were responsible for putting it in the roll of products that registered the biggest price increase in the third quarter of this year. Climatic problems have contributed to the rise in international prices due to the prospect of low production for the 2022/2023 harvest.

In the international market, despite the stability in the price of chicken, the income effect in countries in Asia and the Middle East and sanitary problems in South Africa and Mexico led to an increase in the third quarter. In this period, international beef prices continued to rise, contrary to domestic prices, due to the drought in the main producing countries (Brazil and the United States), the time to rebuild the herd after the return of the price incentive and the rains and the high price of grains (the basis of animal feed in periods of prolonged drought).

For the last quarter of 2021, the expectation of a record wheat harvest (whose production should increase by 23.3%) should negatively pressure domestic prices. In addition, there is a forecast of stability in the prices of soybeans and oranges. But the price of rice and potatoes should remain at a high level until the end of the year.