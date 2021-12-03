Coronavirus: Vaccines Prevent Serious Covid-19 by Omicron Variant, South African Scientists Point | International

Notice to readers: EL PAÍS keeps essential information about the coronavirus open during the crisis. If you want to support our journalism, click here to subscribe.

The South African Genome Surveillance Network (NGS-SA) on Wednesday presented to Parliament’s Health Committee the preliminary findings of its study on the omicron variant of the SARS-CoV2 coronavirus. They still need more time to adjust the data, but in what they consider the beginning of the fourth wave of covid-19, they say that their current focus is on the transmissibility of the new variant and the protection that vaccines offer against them. Richard Lessels, an expert in communicable diseases, said that “a large part of the population is getting immunity from vaccines or going through the disease, so it is complex to say what the evolution will be. The genetics of omicron are completely different from delta or previous variants”. It is also unknown for the time being whether the incubation period remains at the average of five days proven so far. But, noted Lessels, there is already certainty that “vaccines are the tool capable of preventing the disease from becoming serious and requiring hospitalization.”

“We are not so concerned about the number of mutations, but where they are concentrated, because many are in the spike protein, specifically in crucial parts for accessing our cells. We don’t know if the antibodies will be able to with them”, explained Lessels. He also said that while most patients with the new variant outgrow it with only mild symptoms, “it’s too early to tell how dangerous the omicron is because it was detected so recently.” “We don’t know if we will see more serious cases or not,” he added.

During the presentation, the expert confirmed that the omicron variant, already present in all South African provinces, will take the place of the delta, “which had been expanding at very low levels”, and highlighted that the PCR test is capable of detecting it without the need for genome sequencing. “One of the three signs or targets in the PCR is negative, the other two are positive, so the test continues to be positive, but something different is observed. Cannot detect spike gene. And that is what happened at the Lancet laboratory in Gauteng. They realized that some of the positive cases had this mark: the downfall of the gene. Something that doesn’t happen with delta. Therefore, with PCR we can follow the trail of this variant in real time, it is not necessary to have the complete genetic sequencing, which usually takes two weeks in the laboratory.”

The effect of the combined mutations of the omicron variant on the virus’ behavior is the great unknown. Among the data that scientists have been able to confirm, the following stand out: transmissibility is greater; vaccines, although the variant is affecting patients with the full schedule, prevent hospitalization; the risk of reinfection is greater; the effect of the medication (dexamethasone) does not change, as it does not treat the virus, it only calms the symptoms; and, regarding the possibility of being more virulent, they observe that, as it mainly infected young people aged 20 to 39, with greater immunological capacity to resist covid-19, they cannot conclude anything for the time being.

The National Institute of Infectious Diseases of South Africa (NICD) confirmed that of 249 sequencing performed in November, 183 were from omicron. Immunity after healing, the duration of which is unknown, does not protect against this variant.

The Vaccination Battle

Gauteng — the most populous province in South Africa, home to Pretoria and Johannesburg — continues to record the highest daily number of new cases, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. Of Gauteng’s 15 million inhabitants, 8 million did not get vaccinated, and the transmission rate (the average number of individuals infected by a single person) jumped from 1 to 2.3. “It is clear that young people who are not vaccinated are of great concern. We continue to send out the message that getting vaccinated is important because vaccinated people are only experiencing mild symptoms,” said David Makhura, head of the Gauteng regional government, after introducing a new mantra: “Keep calm and get vaccinated”.

Recalling that millions of people are expected to move across the country with the arrival of summer and the end of the school year, which could further spread the omicron, Makhura asked the undecided and people who have only received one dose of the vaccine (700,000 people are waiting for the vaccine second dose in the country, according to official data) who massively attend vaccination posts. And announced the installation of mobile application units covering 40 schools across the province, so that young people have no excuse.

The increase in cases in Gauteng, averaging 20% ​​more each day for the past week, does not keep pace with admissions. Mary Kawonga, a member of the provincial Executive’s advisory committee, said, “The analysis of the situation continues, but we are optimistic because the number of admitted patients is lower than with the same number of third-wave contagions, as is the age of inpatients. , among which the percentage of vaccination is lower”.

The omicron variant has already been detected in more than 20 countries, but South Africa and Botswana continue to accumulate 62% of the cases identified in the world. While scientists work hard to predict how the new strain will behave in the next few months, in South Africa, with 41.97% of the adult population vaccinated, it remains calm without letting its guard down.

Support our journalism. Subscribe to EL PAÍS by clicking here

sign up on here to receive EL PAÍS Brasil’s daily newsletter: reports, analyses, exclusive interviews and the main information of the day in your e-mail, from Monday to Friday. sign up also to receive our weekly newsletter on Saturdays, with highlights of coverage for the week.