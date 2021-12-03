Covid-19: transmission rate returns to yellow alert in Belo Horizonte after 15 days at green level – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Breno Pataro / PBH



The three indices that monitor the pandemic in Belo Horizonte are on the rise, this Thursday (2), The RT, rate that measures the transmission speed of covid-19, returned to the yellow level, after the fourth consecutive day on the rise. The indicator rose from 0.99 to 1.01, according to data released by the city hall.

This means that each group of 100 infected has spread the disease to 101 people. The ideal, according to specialists, is that the RT is always below 1. Last Friday (26) the index was at 0.94, at the green level. The last time the indicator appeared in the yellow band was on November 17th, when it was declining and also registered 1.00.

There was also an increase in the occupation of ICUs for patients with the disease, from 38.0% to 45.3%. The index follows the green level. The ward bed occupancy rate for Covid-19 patients also rose from 45.4% to 49.8% at the green level, but less than one percentage point from the yellow level.

The indices that monitor the pandemic are as follows.

• RT: 1.01 (yellow);

• Occupation of ICU beds for covid-19: 45.3% (green);

• Infirmary bed occupancy for covid-19: 49.8% (green).