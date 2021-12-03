CPFL (CPFE3) announces dividends of R$804 million and shares advance 3% on the stock exchange

CPFL’s common shares (CPFE3) are up 3% around 12:00 on this Friday (3), being traded at R$28.40. The move comes after the company announced yesterday extraordinary dividends of R$804 million, or R$0.697762553 per common share.

According to the company, which operates in the distribution of electricity in the Campinas region, the payment will be made on December 21st and shareholders who hold the shares until December 9th are entitled to dividends – they are traded ex- dividend from the 10th.

In addition, CPFL must also pay in December, on the 16th, the last installment of the dividends announced in August. Proceeds totaled R$1.7 billion and in the third payment R$730.4 million, or R$0.433931936 per share, will be distributed.

Payment of dividends by CPFL reduces uncertainty about capital allocation

According to Credit Suisse, CPFL’s movement is positive, as it reduces the uncertainty of how the company will behave in relation to cash on hand. “It’s a small yield, of 2.5%, but the payout accumulated in the nine months of 2021 so far has reached a solid 73%,” the bank said in a report.

For CS, low leverage, at a multiple of 1.8x, allows CPFL to make additional payments to shareholders – those that are not required by the company’s bylaws.

In the third quarter alone, CPFL earned R$1.4 billion, up 6.2% year-on-year, ending September with R$4.6 billion in cash.

