CPFL Energia will pay R$1.5 billion in dividends before Christmas

Electric power companies are known to be good choices when the investor is looking for dividends. Showing that fame is justified, the CPFL Energia (CPFE3) announced this Thursday (2) that it will pay BRL 804 million to its shareholders.

The value equals R$0.697762553 per common share, according to the company in a statement sent to the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM). To be entitled to the amount, you must have the papers in December 9th; they will be traded as “ex-dividends” from the following day.

Stockholders will receive the money just in time for Christmas: payment will be made in a lump sum and will be deposited in the investors’ account on December 21st.

Dividends in installments

In addition to the earnings announced today, CPFL will also pay the third and final installment of the R$1.7 billion in dividends promised to shareholders in August.

Originally only scheduled for December 31, the payment of the slice of BRL 730.5 million – or BRL 0.633970975 per share – was brought forward for the day 16 of the same month.

It is worth noting that, in this case, those who held CPFL shares on the day will be entitled to the amount. August, 31 this year. The shares have been traded “ex-dividends” since September 1st.