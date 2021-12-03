Crab Game: Meet the Round 6-based game that’s hit Twitch | casual games

Crab Game is a new multiplayer game that is available for free for PC via the Steam platform. Developed by Dani in just two weeks, the release is a parody of the South Korean series Squid Game, known as Round 6 in Brazil and which is a great success on Netflix. The game has different maps and modes inspired by children’s games, but with a touch of violence. Its formula is very reminiscent of today’s Battle Royales, including Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.

For being accessible, Crab Game is quite successful on platforms like Twitch and registers tens of thousands of viewers daily. On Steam, the game is also highly rated, with more than 108,000 published reviews and 94% player approval so far. To better understand the game’s proposal, the TechAll has organized everything you need to know about Crab Game, including minimum requirements.

Crab Game doesn’t have a story mode, but its premise is similar to the South Korean series. Watch out for possible spoilers! In summary, a group of indebted people is invited to participate in some games inspired by children’s games worth a good amount of money. What they didn’t expect, however, is that the losers wouldn’t leave the game alive. At the end of the brutal rounds, the last surviving player receives a million dollar prize to solve all his problems.

In a video, developer Dani demonstrates, with plenty of humor, how interest in the series was beginning to drop quickly in tools like Google Trends. For that reason, he had to step up and deliver the game to seize the moment and go viral.

In Crab Game, up to 40 people can play in the same room and explore more than 28 maps and nine game modes. Its gameplay perspective is first-person and it supports a proximity voice chat, allowing users to chat with each other in the game itself.

Among the available mini-games are activities like Hide and Seek, Hot Potato, Crystal Bridge, Statue and others. It’s worth noting that developer Dani, although he brought the project to life as a joke, is working on recurring updates, including optimisations, maps, game modes and cosmetic items.

Currently, there is also a training mode so players can practice rounds in advance. This allows users to perform better in sessions with friends or favorite content creators.

Crab Game’s accessibility is not only in the fact that the game is free, but also in its minimum requirements. The game requires little processing and graphics power, so it can run on a wide variety of machines. See below:

Crab Game Requirements Minimum Recommended YOU Windows 7 64-Bit Windows 10 64-Bit Processor Intel Core i3 2.00GHz Intel Core i5-4440 3.10GHz Memory 2 GB RAM 2 GB RAM GPU Intel HD 520 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Storage 200 MB of free disk space 200 MB of free disk space

