Cristiano Ronaldo achieves 800 official goals in his career and reaches the historic mark in world football

Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Manchester United in the derby against Arsenal, in the Premier League, and became the second in history to surpass 800 goals according to FIFA’s tally

Cristiano Ronaldo made even more history this Thursday (2), by surpassing the 800-goal mark of your career in official matches. There were two goals, which happened in the derby between Manchester United and arsenal, in Old Trafford, by the Premier League.

It is another impressive mark of the career of CR7, who, at 36, becomes only the second player in history to overcome the barrier of 800 goals in official matches, now having 801. The first is the Czech Josef Bican, who has 821 goals according to FACR (Football Federation) accounts Republic) and 805, according to FIFA.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s official numbers point to 450 goals for the Real Madrid, 130 for Manchester United, 101 with the youth and another 5 by sporting, his first club. In addition, the account includes 115 goals with the shirt of the national team. Portugal.

In the current season, there are 12 goals in 16 appearances for United, the club that decided to return after leaving Italian football, when he was in the service of youth.

This Thursday, the Portuguese star scored in the 7th minute of the second half, when Arsenal won the commitment, at Old Trafford, by 1-0. At 25 minutes, with a penalty, CR7 scored the second goal in the game and took the Red Devils at the turn, by 3 to 2.

The official counting of goals, however, will always open up discussions. On January 20 of this year, for example, Ronaldo scored his goal number 760 in his career (according to FIFA’s count), still for the youth, but many already ranked him as the greatest scorer in history, based on other counts.

The case is very similar to that of King Pelé himself, who scored more than 1000 goals in his career, but according to a FIFA count, “only” 767 in official matches. Just like Romário himself, who scored 1002 goals, but not all of them are counted by the highest authority in world football.