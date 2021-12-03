Cristiano Ronaldo scores against Arsenal and surpasses the milestone of 800 goals in his career

Cristiano Ronaldo broke another record in his career, this Thursday (2nd). The Portuguese scored twice in a 3-2 victory over Arsenal in the Premier League and surpassed the 800-goal mark in world football. Now, the ace has 801 goals at 36 years old.

CR7’s historic goal came as United tied the Gunners 1-1 at Old Trafford for the Premier League. At 52 minutes into the game, Rashford made a good play on the right and crossed for the Portuguese to complete, first, putting the home team in front of the scoreboard. Odegaard evened the score again, but Cristiano guaranteed Manchester’s victory, with a penalty kick.

With the expressive mark, Cristiano Ronaldo equaled the Czech Josef Bican, being now the only players to surpass the 800 goals in official matches in the history of world football. According to FIFA, Bican swung the net 805 times.

Cristiano Ronaldo has only defended four clubs throughout his career. There were 450 goals for Real Madrid, 130 for Manchester United, 101 for Juventus and five for Sporting. The other 115 he scored defending the Portuguese team.