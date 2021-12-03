Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice against Arsenal and surpasses 800 goals in his career | international football

CR800 and counting. At 36, Cristiano Ronaldo reached another historic milestone in his career. When scoring twice for Manchester United against Arsenal, the Portuguese surpassed the mark of 800 goals in official games in his career and reached 801. He is the greatest top scorer in world football in activity and close to being the greatest of all time (understand the account below) .

Ronaldo hits the mark with 1097 games in his career, giving him a average of 0.73 per game. It took just over two years between the 700th goal, scheduled in october 2019, also in a commitment by the selection of Portugal, and the 800 goal.

+ Cristiano Ronaldo: the top scorer of national teams

1 of 1 Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates goal over Arsenal — Photo: Reuters Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates goal over Arsenal — Photo: Reuters

If you keep the pace, the Portuguese must need 272 more matches to reach the thousandth. Averaging 53 games a year since he turned 30, the ace can reach a thousand goals in his career in just over five years, or after you turn 41.

Lionel Messi, 34, has 756 goals in 948 official games in his career, with a average of 0.8 per game. The Argentine reached 700 with 114 matches less than the Portuguese. Both are world football’s top scorers in activity.

Who else made it to 800?

The account of the historical artillery of world football is uncertain. According to the “RSSSF”, the sport’s data and statistics organization, Cristiano Ronaldo is only the second player to reach 800 goals in his career. The other is the legendary Josef Bican, Austrian by birth but who also worked for the former Czechoslovakia. He had 805 goals recognized by FIFA.

Josef Bican (Austria/Czechoslovakia): 805 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal): 800 Romario (Brazil): 772 Skin (Brazil): 767 Lionel Messi (Argentina): 756 Ferenc Puskas (Hungary): 746 Gerd Müller (Germany): 735