Cruzeiro President Calls General Meeting to Change SAF’s Corporate Division | cruise

The president of Cruzeiro, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, released a video this Thursday, through the club’s social networks. In the post, he calls a general meeting to change the institution’s bylaws. The change comes in the wake of the intention that more than 49% of the club’s shares may be sold in the process of transitioning to SAF.

In the speech, which lasted just over three minutes, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues treated the statutory change as fundamental. In his view, without this change, it is very difficult to capture the investment needed to solve the financial problems that Cruzeiro is experiencing.

– It is essential for the continuation of our Cruise, it is essential for the Cruise to be able to capture the investment so that we can continue the year 2022 in a very nice way, get that access that we so much wanted, help solve our problem that we talk about from the beginning: it is strictly financial – Sérgio Santos Rodrigues.

The heavenly representative explained that this decision was taken together with the companies that help the club in the fundraising process. The idea is for the investor to have more control over where to put the money, which does not take away the club’s participation in the company’s management.

During the speech, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues emphasizes, more than once, the importance of the statutory change. It asks for an effort on the part of the associates and advisors to approve the change.

The general assembly takes place on December 17 from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Every associate, with more than one year of payment, is eligible to vote. The event will be broadcast on the club’s social networks.

Hi Nação Azul, I came here to talk to you about SAF, an issue that has been so much debated recently on social media, within our club, our Council, our fans in general.

We called for next December 17th, from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm, a general meeting to change the status of the Cruise in a small aspect. Everyone knows that before, in the first article, it was stated that Cruzeiro could only sell 49% of the shares.

However, we talked a lot with the people who help us, especially Alvares & Marsal and XP, who are the companies that are helping us to attract investors and we saw the difficulty in the market that was for this. Who is going to put money, won’t put it so they don’t have control? We already knew that we were going to help in the management, that’s what we’re willing to do, of course, but the fundamental thing is that whoever does this has this power of control, since they’re going to put in most of the money.

For this reason, we called this General Assembly, which is the competent body to resolve on this, which is different from the Deliberative Council, so the General Assembly is called by the president of the club, it will be held, I repeat, on the day December 17, from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm, we are calling all members to vote. Every member, who has more than one year of payment, is eligible to vote. It is very important that he participate. Historically, we see that when there is a General Assembly, members do not attend very often, usually it is only the Councilor who goes. That’s what we say about the importance of being ever closer to the club and helping the club to make decisions in these most important moments.

Including taking those who are not members of the club who will not be able to attend, or those who are members of the club and who will be able to attend, we also decided to broadcast this meeting, which is of paramount importance, live on our YouTube channel. for us. I ask for the support of our fans, our associates. Call the member you know, call the counselor you know, and we’ll ask them to approve this bylaw change. It is essential for the continuation of our Cruise, it is essential for Cruzeiro to be able to capture the investment so that we can continue the year 2022 in a very nice way, get that access that we so wanted, help solve our problem that we talk about from the beginning: it is strictly financial. So it is essential that we make these changes.