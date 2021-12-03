Cuca calls Atlético-MG with Nacho and Vargas for the title match – 12/02/2021

Altético-MG is set and without surprises for the game worth the title of the Brazilian Championship, at 18:00, against Bahia, in Fonte Nova. Without being able to count on defensive midfielders Allan and Jair, in addition to striker Diego Costa, all suspended, coach Cuca opted for Tchê Tchê, Nacho Fernández and Eduardo Vargas as entries.

To face Bahia Atlético will start with Everson, Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana, Tchê Tchê, Zaracho and Nacho Fernández; Keno, Eduardo Vargas and Hulk. Cuca’s options in the reserve bank are Rafael, Guga, Igor Rabello, Micael, Dodô, Hyoran, Alan Franco, Nathan, Caleb, Neto, Sasha and Echaporã.

A simple victory is enough for Galo to win the Brasileirão again after 50 years. The first and only conquest of the Minas Gerais club took place in 1971. On the other side, there is Bahia, which plays to remain in Serie A. The home team is also defined by Guto Ferreira. The Tricolor goes with Danilo Fernandes, Nino Paraíba, Conti, Luiz Otávio and Matheus Bahia; Patrick, Mugni and Rodriguinho; Raí, Rossi and Gilberto.

On the bench are Matheus Claus, Renan Guedes, Gustavo Henrique, Ligger, Raniele, Edson, Luizão, Daniel, Ramírez, Ronaldo, Rodallega and Marcelo Cirino.