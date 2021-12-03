Curiosity takes a new selfie on Mars showing beautiful geological formations

A new panoramic photo taken by the Curiosity rover shows the robotic explorer near Greenheugh Pediment and Rafael Navarro, rocky structures on Mars. This “selfie” was produced from the combination of 81 individual images taken on November 20th, considered the 3303rd Martian day (or sun) of the Curiosity mission.

The images are panoramas taken by the instrument Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI), installed at the end of the robotic arm of the rover. These photos were published in two versions: one has a narrower viewing angle and the other is more open. Even so, both bring interesting details of the Martian landscape and the planet’s uneven ground.

Curiosity’s new selfie in a panorama… (Image: Reproduction/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS)

If you look at the center of the photo, you’ll find Greenheugh Pediment, a large rock layer that appears right behind the rover. The hill on the right side, which appears a little closer, is Rafael Navarro Mountain, a formation whose name was chosen as a tribute to an astrobiologist from the Curiosity mission, who died this year.

The Curiosity rover landed on Mars in August 2012 and continues to explore Gale crater for evidence to indicate that Mars was once a planet capable of supporting life. Meanwhile, the robot takes pictures along the journey, which not only fascinate the public, but also show important characteristics of the explored regions.

… and a zoomed version, so you can observe Curiosity up close (Image: Reproduction/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS)

Now, Curiosity follows its journey to Maria Gordon Notch, the U-shaped structure that appears on the left side of the photos. The structure’s name was chosen as a tribute to scientist Maria Ogilvie Gordon, a specialist in geology, paleontology and zoology. Gordon’s work earned her the first Ph.D. in science awarded to a woman in the UK.

Source: NASA