CVM identifies 483 funds with errors in data disclosure; The action is part of a new mechanism that oversees the collection of fees

The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) informed this Thursday (2) that it has identified 483 investment funds aimed at the retail investor – under the supervision of CVM Instruction 555 – with errors in the disclosure of information. The number of funds represents about 9% of total retail funds.

Among the problems identified are errors in accounting for fees, inconsistencies in the amount, lack of submission of information and accounting divergences, highlighted the autarchy in a note.

Of this total, more than half of the investment funds (271) received a report from the autarchy because the administrator did not send essential information in recent months. According to CVM, 92% of the funds identified have already corrected the error.

Another problem detected by CVM directors is the management fee. According to the autarchy, 181 investment funds had an administration fee different from the base of the last statement released by the administrators, as well as the percentage diverging from the comment on the expense. Of these, around 80% of the funds have already solved the problem.

In the case of products that have not yet made the necessary adjustments, the autarchy informed that it can assess any further development in the administrative process.

Changes in CVM

The action, according to CVM, was educational in nature and represents the initial phase of a pilot project that aims to improve inspection and supervision of management fees for retail funds.

In a statement, the autarchy also said that the new system, based on the extraction, processing and analysis of data, allows for the comparison between the value calculated by the tool and the number presented in the funds balance balance sheets.

The work was prepared by the Strategic Risk Supervision Intelligence Management (GRID) team and tested by the Institutional Investors Superintendence Superintendence (SIN).

According to Jorge Alexandre Casara, area manager, the tool will bring significant benefits to the investment fund industry, investors and the CVM itself.

Maria Lúcia Macieira de Mello, GRID inspector, also says that the increase in the scope of supervision of funds is one of the main benefits of the new system. “With the automation promoted by the new tool, it will be possible to monitor the administration fees of 5 thousand funds, in a more routine and with even more assertiveness”.

