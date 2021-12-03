Daniela Mercury says she won’t parade at Carnival 2022: ‘I’m sorry to announce this’ | Carnival 2022 in Bahia

Singer Daniela Mercury announced this Friday (3) that she will not participate in street parties, open to the public, at Carnival 2022, due to the uncertain scenario of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I’m sorry to announce this, but we evaluated the situation well and came to the conclusion that the scenario is very uncertain,” said the singer.

In the note, Daniela informed that even without the official announcement of the party’s cancellation, she believes that in Bahia, the government and the city of Salvador will not hold Carnival next year.

He also said that despite the São Paulo carnival being maintained and Pipoca da Rainha being so traditional in São Paulo’s revelry, it will not be paraded in 2022. The singer Preta Gil also announced that she will not be paraded in next year’s carnival.

If the authorization of the health authorities is maintained, the singer said that she will try to hold concerts and events during the summer, always with limited audience and with the requirement of two doses of vaccine against Covid-19.

“The moment is not yet of complete tranquility, even with vaccines saving thousands of lives,” said the singer.

About the summer performances in Salvador, the singer has already announced that she will be back with the Camarote da Rainha, an event scheduled for December 18, at the Largo da Tieta space, in Pelourinho.

The artist released this Friday, on all digital platforms, the song “As Rendas do Mar”, a tribute to all women in the figure of Iemanjá.

Daniela dedicated the song to conductor Letieres Leitte, who died of respiratory failure as a result of Covid-19 on the day the song was being recorded. Click here and listen to the music.

Later this Friday morning, the video that shows the preparation of the song in the recording studios went on air, on the singer’s official channel.

