Dark Souls: Nightfall, a mod made by fans, is delayed by a month

Mod brings a new Dark Souls and is highly anticipated by the community

If you, like me, were waiting for Dark Souls: Nightfall to warm up before the arrival of Elden Ring, will have to wait another month. Initially scheduled for December 21st, now the release is scheduled for January 21, 2022. The mod now has the initial release date for Elden Ring, which will hit February 25th.

The promotion trailer (which features unique cinematics) with the new release date features a narrative that says, “Aren’t you overflowing with fear? Isn’t your soul darkened (in darkness) and bruised by it? It always ends as it begins “.

Dark Souls: Nightfall brings a lot of new gameplay, story and more. According to the official website, development began in 2019 and has a team formed by modders from the Dark Souls community. As far as the story goes, the mod should take place right after the events of the original game.

In the gameplay trailer released earlier this year, you can see the main changes. In the role of a “anybody hollow”, you advance through the asylum and notice the biggest change right away: the first boss fight doesn’t happen. Even the ground is broken, revealing the place where a fight takes place against another demon in the asylum.



– Continues after advertising –

At the end of the asylum, instead of being taken to Firelink Shrine, the warrior jumps and lands in Gwyn’s battle arena. Interestingly, during the fall, it is possible to see that the king of Lordran is fighting someone. Upon falling, Gwyn is defeated and the warrior responsible for the king’s death flees, likely taking the path of darkness since he did not light the flame.

The rest of the trailer shows the main differences of the mod. Not only the scenario progression has been changed, but movement, combat, enemies and more are still unrevealed. From what you can understand, it will be possible to absorb souls, it is not clear if this will grant new abilities with different souls. We’ll have to wait until January 21 to see what will happen to your base game character who kills Gwyn and takes the path of the Dark Lord, encouraged by the serpent Kaathe.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: YouTube/Dark Souls: Nightfall