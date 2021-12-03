Day says he identifies with the description of the canine snake: ‘It has no venom’ – 12/03/2021

In addition to stating that she has no regrets about tearing Rico Melquiades’ jacket, Dayane Mello, the 11th eliminated from the field of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), became aware of the meaning of the nickname canine snake and declared that she identifies with the animal.

In an interview with “Cabine de Descompression”, the reality show’s internet program, the model did not hide that she was bothered by the nickname given by Rico Melquiades.

All day. It was 24 hours a day” , she said, about the pawn to provoke in confinement.

“It’s just that you don’t know the meaning of a canine snake”, warned Lidi Lisboa, the show’s host. “Oh, come on?” asked the ex-pean.

The presenter of “Decompression Cabin, then, explained that it is a snake without venom. “It’s big, it’s menacing, but it can be very tame. It has no poison and can still run away when cornered,” she said, and questioned Dayane Mello:

Do you identify with this profile?

The model burst out laughing at the discovery and was not afraid to say that she identifies with the canine snake.

clear [que me identifico]. Ready. Canine snake, it has no poison and I am not poisonous. That’s it! Dayane Mello.

