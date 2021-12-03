Day says he identifies with the description of the canine snake: ‘It has no venom’ – 12/03/2021

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Day says he identifies with the description of the canine snake: ‘It has no venom’ – 12/03/2021 3 Views

In addition to stating that she has no regrets about tearing Rico Melquiades’ jacket, Dayane Mello, the 11th eliminated from the field of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), became aware of the meaning of the nickname canine snake and declared that she identifies with the animal.

In an interview with “Cabine de Descompression”, the reality show’s internet program, the model did not hide that she was bothered by the nickname given by Rico Melquiades.

All day. It was 24 hours a day”, she said, about the pawn to provoke in confinement.

“It’s just that you don’t know the meaning of a canine snake”, warned Lidi Lisboa, the show’s host. “Oh, come on?” asked the ex-pean.

The presenter of “Decompression Cabin, then, explained that it is a snake without venom. “It’s big, it’s menacing, but it can be very tame. It has no poison and can still run away when cornered,” she said, and questioned Dayane Mello:

Do you identify with this profile?

The model burst out laughing at the discovery and was not afraid to say that she identifies with the canine snake.

clear [que me identifico]. Ready. Canine snake, it has no poison and I am not poisonous. That’s it! Dayane Mello.

After Dayane Mello left, who deserves to win the reality show?

1.40%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

23.15%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

4.97%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.77%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

5.28%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

35.59%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

21.78%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

3.85%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

3.22%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 2860 wishes

Validate your vote

Incorrect text, please try again.

The Farm: Check out all the pedestrians who have ever worn the farmer’s hat

The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo, the first farmer, on the night of the formation of the first swidden - Reproduction/RecordTV

1 / 12

1st Farmer: Gui Araujo

The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo, the first farmer, on the night of the formation of the first swidden

Play/RecordTV

A Fazenda 2021: Farmer Erika in the second swidden formation - Reproduction/PlayPlus

two / 12

2nd Farmer: Erika Schneider

The Farm 2021: Farmer Erika in the second swidden formation

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo is welcomed by the workers after he crowns himself as a farmer for the second time - Reproduction/RecordTV

3 / 12

3rd Farmer: Gui Araujo

The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo is welcomed by pedestrians after crowning himself as a farmer for the second time

Play/RecordTV

The Farm 2021: Rich in the fourth swidden formation - Reproduction/PlayPlus

4 / 12

4th Farmer: Rich Melquiades

The Farm 2021: Rich in the fourth swidden formation

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Dayane, the farmer of the week, in the formation of the garden - Reproduction/Playplus

5 / 12

5th Farmer: Dayane Mello

The Farm 2021: Dayane, the farmer of the week, in the formation of the garden

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Bil Araújo with the farmer's hat - Reproduction/Playplus

6 / 12

6th farmer: Bil Araújo

The Farm 2021: Bil Araújo with a farmer’s hat

Play/Playplus

Farm 2021: Sthe Matos receives advice from Galisteu after gaining proof from the farmer - Reproduction/Playplus

7 / 12

7th farmer: Sthe Matos

The Farm 2021: Sthe Matos receives advice from Galisteu after gaining proof from the farmer

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari wins the farmer's test - Reproduction/Playplus

8 / 12

8th farmer: Marina Ferrari

The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari wins the farmer’s test

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo on the night of the farmer's tenth test - Reproduction/PlayPlus

9 / 12

9th farmer: Gui Araujo

The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo on the night of the farmer’s tenth test

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades in the formation of the tenth farm - Reproduction/Playplus

10 / 12

10th farmer: rich

The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades in the formation of the tenth farm

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: MC Gui in the formation of the 11th farm - Reproduction/PlayPlus

11 / 12

11th farmer: MC Gui

Farm 2021: MC Gui in the formation of the 11th farm

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades gets annoyed when he hears Marina's imitation - Reproduction/Playplus

12 / 12

12th farmer: rich

The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades gets annoyed when he hears Marina’s imitation

Play/Playplus

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Child star is gunned down at age 22 in the US

Photo: The Grosby Group Jonshel Alexander, child star of the film Indomitable Dreamy, was shot …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved