Dayane Mello is eliminated from The Farm 13 with 27% of the votes – The Farm 13

The Farm 13 came to an end for Dayane Mello! The person was eliminated from the competition on the live program this Thursday (2), with 27% of the votes. The model lost the dispute for public preference to Marina Ferrari and Solange Gomes, in a vote held at R7.com.

Roça Formation

The formation of the 11th Roça took place last Tuesday (30th). The night began with the opening of the Power of the Yellow Flame. Dynho Alves, who won the Trial of Fire, won an immunity to the week’s vote, but left the headquarters without running water for 72 hours.

Farmer MC Gui started the game and recommended Solange to Roça. With 5 votes, Rico Melquiades took the second stool. The comedian pulled Dayane from Baia.

With the Power of the Red Flame in hand, Sthefane Matos announced to her colleagues that there would be no Resta Um dynamics. The participant had to choose two pedestrians who were not in Roça to face a new vote. Aline Mineiro and Marina Ferrari were selected. With 5 votes, the influencer lost the dispute and was the fourth farmer.

Marina vetoed Dayane from the dispute for the Hat. With that, Rico won the Farmer’s Test for the third time and got rid of the popular vote.

Dayane’s Trajectory in The Farm 13

Queen of the Bay, Dayane Mello spent several days in the dreaded room. The place was also the stage for a discussion involving the peoa, Dynho Alves, Nego do Borel, Mussunzinho and Victor Pecoraro at the beginning of the program. The episode was taken to the first formation of Roça and Dayane exchanged some votes and curses with his colleagues.

It wasn’t just the quartet that argued with the model. Dayane fought with practically all the participants in the reality show. Bil Araújo considered her as his enemy in confinement and Marina Ferrari was also the protagonist of ugly frictions with the worker. Recently, she had a big fight with her former allies on the show: Aline Mineiro, Rico Melquiades and Solange Gomes.

During the formation of the ninth Roça, Rico argued with the model, calling her a “canine snake”. The nickname reverberated among the peoa’s opponents, who started referring to Dayane with the new name.

But the model didn’t live only on bullshit. Dayane had fun and vented about the pressure of confinement with Valentina Francavilla. She left the friction with MC Gui aside and tightened ties with the singer. The model participated in the dynamics and even won the Farmer’s Hat.

Between friendships and bullshit, Dayane Mello is the 11th out of the season.

follow up The Farm 13! The reality show airs from Monday to Friday at 10:45 pm; on Saturdays, after the City Alert and, on Sundays, after the Spectacular Sunday!

