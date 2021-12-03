Dayane Mello is eliminated from the farm of the week

Dayane Mello was the eleventh out of “The Farm 13” (RecordTV). She was the least voted by the public, with 27% of the votes. Solange Gomes and Marina Ferrari follow in the reality show. The influencer was the most voted, with 40.26% of the votes. The ex-Banheira do Gugu received 32.74% of the votes.

In a conversation with Adriane Galisteu, the model said that participating in the rural reality show was a “unique” experience.

The fact of being in contact with nature helped me a lot. It was a very strong experience for me, because the Brazilian people are very intense. Many years away, I see that I’m really Brazilian, it’s in my blood, there’s no way. It’s an experience I will never forget in my life. It was nothing like what I did on television. I think that experience was the strongest, the most intense. Dayane Mello

Day said he didn’t know what the public’s opinion was about her and declared he was rooting for Sthefane.

“I think she’s deserving. A lot,” said the ex-pean.

How the field was formed

The Farm 2021: Dayane, Marina and Solange ask to stay in the game Image: Playback/Playplus

MC Gui, the farmer of the week, nominated Solange Gomes in the hot seat: “I don’t agree with Sol’s behavior”, he justified. Gugu’s ex-bathtub didn’t like the justification, called the farmer a clown and cried, citing childhood traumas.

Dynho Alves, who had the flame powers in hand, started the dynamic by handing the red power over to Sthefane Matos, and opening the yellow power. In this, he had the option of being immune in the 11th vote, but for that, he had to leave the entire house without water for 72 hours. The dancer did not think twice and accepted immunity.

Rico Melquiades was the most voted in the house and had the mission to pull a player from the stall and chose Dayane Mello: “Because of everything that happened, we already played together and I started not to agree with her game”.

With the power of the red flame, Sthe needed to choose two pawns to start a new vote between them and thus define the fourth roceiro. Sthe chose Marina and Aline. Soon after, they started a new vote and Marina was the most voted occupying the fourth and last stool.

She had the power to veto a farmer’s test farmer and opted for Dayane.

Solange Gomes, Marina Ferrari and Rico Melquiades faced the farm in a race that required agility, luck and speed. Rico did well, escaped from the fields and is the new farmer.

‘A Fazenda 13’: The pedestrians who were eliminated or left the rural reality

1 / 13 Dayane Mello: 11th out The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello in the eleventh farm Play/Playplus two / 13 Medrado: 1st withdrawal The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave headquarters, asking to leave Play/Playplus 3 / 13 Liziane: 1st eliminated The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program Play/Playplus 4 / 13 Nego do Borel: 1st expelled A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition Play/Playplus 5 / 13 Mussunzinho: 2nd eliminated A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm Play/PlayPlus 6 / 13 Erika Schneider: 3rd out The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm Play/PlayPlus 7 / 13 Victor Pecoraro: 4th eliminated The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination Play/PlayPlus 8 / 13 Lary Bottino: 5th out The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the fifth farm Play/Playplus 9 / 13 Tati: 6th out The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game Play/Playplus 10 / 13 Erasmo Viana: 7th eliminated The Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana in the seventh crop of the edition Play/Playplus 11 / 13 Tiago Piquilo: 8th eliminated The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo on the night of the eighth elimination Play/PlayPlus 12 / 13 Valentina: 9th eliminated The Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla on the ninth farm Play/Playplus 13 / 13 Gui Araujo: 10th eliminated The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo on the night of the tenth elimination Play/PlayPlus