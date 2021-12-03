Dayane Mello is eliminated from the farm of the week

Dayane Mello was the eleventh out of “The Farm 13” (RecordTV). She was the least voted by the public, with 27% of the votes. Solange Gomes and Marina Ferrari follow in the reality show. The influencer was the most voted, with 40.26% of the votes. The ex-Banheira do Gugu received 32.74% of the votes.

In a conversation with Adriane Galisteu, the model said that participating in the rural reality show was a “unique” experience.

The fact of being in contact with nature helped me a lot. It was a very strong experience for me, because the Brazilian people are very intense. Many years away, I see that I’m really Brazilian, it’s in my blood, there’s no way. It’s an experience I will never forget in my life. It was nothing like what I did on television. I think that experience was the strongest, the most intense. Dayane Mello

Day said he didn’t know what the public’s opinion was about her and declared he was rooting for Sthefane.

“I think she’s deserving. A lot,” said the ex-pean.

How the field was formed

The Farm 2021: Dayane, Marina and Solange ask to stay in the game

MC Gui, the farmer of the week, nominated Solange Gomes in the hot seat: “I don’t agree with Sol’s behavior”, he justified. Gugu’s ex-bathtub didn’t like the justification, called the farmer a clown and cried, citing childhood traumas.

Dynho Alves, who had the flame powers in hand, started the dynamic by handing the red power over to Sthefane Matos, and opening the yellow power. In this, he had the option of being immune in the 11th vote, but for that, he had to leave the entire house without water for 72 hours. The dancer did not think twice and accepted immunity.

Rico Melquiades was the most voted in the house and had the mission to pull a player from the stall and chose Dayane Mello: “Because of everything that happened, we already played together and I started not to agree with her game”.

With the power of the red flame, Sthe needed to choose two pawns to start a new vote between them and thus define the fourth roceiro. Sthe chose Marina and Aline. Soon after, they started a new vote and Marina was the most voted occupying the fourth and last stool.

She had the power to veto a farmer’s test farmer and opted for Dayane.

Solange Gomes, Marina Ferrari and Rico Melquiades faced the farm in a race that required agility, luck and speed. Rico did well, escaped from the fields and is the new farmer.

